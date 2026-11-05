🐶 Friendly Family Dogs in Pace, FL Looking for New Homes

These Pace pups are already loved, but their current families can’t keep them. They’re all living in homes right now and hoping for a fresh start with someone new.

Breed: American Bulldog

American Bulldog Age: Baby (about 5 months)

Baby (about 5 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Merle

Merle Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pace, FL)

Why you’ll love Ghost:

Described as a sweet boy who is still very young

who is still very young Loves kids and other dogs

House trained and walks great on leash

and Comes when called and is already a good listener

and is already a good listener His current family says he’d make a perfect home companion and guard dog for a family

Ghost is only being rehomed because the family’s female dog is not accepting him. They want to be sure he finds the loving home he deserves.

👉 Meet Ghost and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

(no adoption fee listed) Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pace, FL)

What Tobie needs:

His owner says he’s a good boy but isn’t getting the attention and exercise he needs

but isn’t getting the attention and exercise he needs This has led him to try to escape , so he needs a secure yard and engaged owner

, so he needs a secure yard and engaged owner Excellent with kids and adults and listens very well

and Does not get along with most other animals He’s okay with his mother and sister May possibly do well with larger female dogs with careful training and introductions



Tobie will do best as an only pet (or with a compatible large female dog) in a home that can give him time, structure, and love.

👉 Meet Tobie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Goldendoodle / Cane Corso mix

Goldendoodle / Cane Corso mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with black

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pace, FL)

About Bailey:

Rescued from a shelter in Kentucky and now looking for her next chapter

Her owner says she’s overall a very good dog

Lives with three small children and has never shown aggression toward them

and has toward them Kennel trained and used to being kept in a kennel when needed

and used to being kept in a kennel when needed Playful and can be a bit powerful when playing because of her size, so she’ll do best with a family ready for an energetic, bigger dog

and can be a bit because of her size, so she’ll do best with a family ready for an energetic, bigger dog Her main “naughty” habit: she will steal food if you turn your back, but she is not food aggressive

Bailey needs a home that can give her time, training, and structure, and that doesn’t mind a goofy food thief who loves to play.

👉 Meet Bailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Pace, FL and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider opening your home to one of these pups. Sharing their links with friends and neighbors can also help them find the right match.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.