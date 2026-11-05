undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Friendly Family Dogs in Pace, FL Looking for New Homes
These Pace pups are already loved, but their current families can’t keep them. They’re all living in homes right now and hoping for a fresh start with someone new.
Ghost
- Breed: American Bulldog
- Age: Baby (about 5 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Merle
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pace, FL)
Why you’ll love Ghost:
- Described as a sweet boy who is still very young
- Loves kids and other dogs
- House trained and walks great on leash
- Comes when called and is already a good listener
- His current family says he’d make a perfect home companion and guard dog for a family
Ghost is only being rehomed because the family’s female dog is not accepting him. They want to be sure he finds the loving home he deserves.
👉 Meet Ghost and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tobie
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)
- Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pace, FL)
What Tobie needs:
- His owner says he’s a good boy but isn’t getting the attention and exercise he needs
- This has led him to try to escape, so he needs a secure yard and engaged owner
- Excellent with kids and adults and listens very well
- Does not get along with most other animals
- He’s okay with his mother and sister
- May possibly do well with larger female dogs with careful training and introductions
Tobie will do best as an only pet (or with a compatible large female dog) in a home that can give him time, structure, and love.
👉 Meet Tobie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bailey
- Breed: Goldendoodle / Cane Corso mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter/Owner listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Pace, FL)
About Bailey:
- Rescued from a shelter in Kentucky and now looking for her next chapter
- Her owner says she’s overall a very good dog
- Lives with three small children and has never shown aggression toward them
- Kennel trained and used to being kept in a kennel when needed
- Playful and can be a bit powerful when playing because of her size, so she’ll do best with a family ready for an energetic, bigger dog
- Her main “naughty” habit: she will steal food if you turn your back, but she is not food aggressive
Bailey needs a home that can give her time, training, and structure, and that doesn’t mind a goofy food thief who loves to play.
👉 Meet Bailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Pace, FL and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider opening your home to one of these pups. Sharing their links with friends and neighbors can also help them find the right match.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.