High schoolers can be senator for a day

State Sen. Joe Picozzi invites high school sophomores, juniors and seniors to participate in Senator for a Day on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Holy Family University. The hands-on, mock legislative experience is for students interested in government, public service and learning about the legislative process. Email SRoche@pasen.gov. ••

Christmas Bazaar at Wissinoming Presbyterian

Wissinoming Presbyterian Church, 5817-25 Torresdale Ave. (at Howell Street), will host its annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Santa will be arriving at noon to have lunch with the children. There will be handmade crafts, holiday gifts and baked goods. ••

Pancake breakfast at Loudenslager

American Legion Cpl. John Loudenslager Post 366, 7976 Oxford Ave., will host a pancake breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 22, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $12, or $6 for children under 10. Menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, hashbrowns, orange juice, coffee and tea. ••

Tartaglione named Deputy President Pro Tempore

Sen. Tina Tartaglione will serve as Deputy President Pro Tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate. Sen. Jay Costa will serve as President Pro Tempore, with Sen. Maria Collett serving as Democratic Leader, Sen. Vincent Hughes continuing to serve as Majority Appropriations Chair and Sen. Steve Santasiero taking over as Majority Whip. Tartaglione previously served as Democratic Whip. Elected in 1994, she will serve in the majority for the first time.

“We have a tremendous opportunity in front of us,” Tartaglione said. “Pennsylvania families need us to act on the issues that affect their everyday lives, from raising the minimum wage and addressing affordability to protecting workers and strengthening our communities. I’m ready to continue fighting for the people of Philadelphia and for working families across Pennsylvania in this new role.” ••

Musical performance

The Actors’ Group will present the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber during three performances at the Philadelphia Protestant Home, 6401 Martins Mill Road. Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, and 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21. Admission is $10, or $5 for kids 12 and under. Group rates are available. Tickets will be sold at the door and are available in advance on Venmo @tagfoxchase. Call 267-984-0321. ••

White remains caucus chair

Rep. Martina White has been re-elected by her colleagues in the state House Republican Caucus to serve as caucus chairwoman for the 2027-28 legislative session. White previously held the position during the 2025-26 session. As caucus chairwoman, White is responsible for organizing and leading House Republican Caucus meetings and setting agendas for legislative discussions.

“I am grateful to my colleagues for once again placing their trust and confidence in me to serve as caucus chairwoman,” White said. “It has been an honor to serve alongside our members, and I look forward to continuing our work to advance commonsense policies that address the challenges facing Pennsylvania families, strengthen our communities and create greater opportunities across our commonwealth.” ••

Energy assistance available at Tacony Library workshop

Tacony Library, 6742 Frankford Ave., will host a LIHEAP Energy Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Energy Coordinating Agency of Philadelphia. Anyone who needs winter energy assistance is welcome to attend. There will be information on applying for assistance to pay electric, gas and water bills. PGW will give a presentation on conservation and distribute free home energy conservation kits. For more information, contact Gwen Thomas at Tacony Together at 267-449-9004 or gwen@taconytogether.org or Tracey Mathis at 215-609-1478 or traceym@ecasys.org ••

Police commissioner at Christ the King

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel will hold a town hall meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. at Christ the King parish hall, 3252 Chesterfield Road. ••

Settlement Music School in concert

Glen Foerd on the Delaware, 5001 Grant Ave., will host a free concert by Settlement Music School on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. Register at https://www.glenfoerd.org/events/2026/11/20/free-concert ••

Senior Singles to meet

The Senior Singles Dining Club will gather on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 12:30 p.m. at Las Margaritas Restaurant, 2538 Welsh Road, in the Tremont Shopping Center. Call 215-380-9144. ••

8th District Captain Townhall

The 8th Police District, 3100 Red Lion Road, will hold a Captain Townhall meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. ••

Holiday bazaar at St. James

St. James Lutheran Church, 5185 Castor Ave., will hold a holiday bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market will feature hand-made crafts and special gifts for Christmas. ••

Grief support group

St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, at Castor Avenue and Pratt Street, will hold a grief support group meeting on Monday, Nov. 23, at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Paul Andell will host the meeting. For more information, call Northwood Civic Association president Mari Carrasquillo at 267-231-8165. ••

Program for older adults

Mother Boniface Spirituality Center, 3501 Solly Ave., invites older adults throughout the Philadelphia area to attend its upcoming Wisdom & Welcome Wednesday gathering, Saints, Souls and Sacred Memory: Legacy, Remembrance and Hope, on Nov. 25. Designed for adults seeking meaningful community and spiritual growth, the program offers opportunities for reflection, storytelling, prayer, conversation and fellowship. The gathering will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon, with doors opening at 9 a.m. for coffee and conversation. Registration is $30 and includes lunch following. Contact Theresa Leonetti O’Connor at 267-350-1830 or asstdirector@msbt.org ••

Pottery event for charity

The Marlyn Chakov Fein Chapter, Board of Associates of Fox Chase Cancer Center, is holding a pottery event at Create Me – Pottery & Clay Studio, 2048 County Line Road @ The Marketplace, Huntingdon Valley, through Nov. 30. Choose from pottery painting, clay building and wheel throwing. There is a $10 fee for adults, $7 fee for children plus the cost of your piece. Mention the Marlyn Chakov Fein chapter, and the chapter will receive 15% of all sales. Call Bernadette at 570-401-8417 or 215-355-5919 to reserve a spot. Proceeds will be donated to Fox Chase Cancer Center for patient care and cancer research. ••

Sports Hall of Fame gallery at Spike’s

The Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame has a preview gallery at Spike’s Trophies, 2701 Grant Ave. Current displays feature Herb Magee, Irving Fryar, the five-time World Series-champion Philadelphia Athletics, the Palestra and the Eagles championship teams of 1948-1949, 1960, 2017 and 2024. The gallery is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 215-254-5049 or email contact@phillyhall.org ••

Donate to Toys for Tots

State Rep. Ed Neilson’s office, at 16 Old Ashton Road, is accepting donations for Toys for Tots through Dec. 4. Toys should be new and unwrapped. Call 215-330-3714. ••

Welsh Road Library programming

Welsh Road Library, 9233 Roosevelt Blvd., will host two upcoming programs.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, at 3:30 p.m., all ages are welcome to attend Nintendo Wii Retrospective to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the release of the Nintendo Wii. There will be Wii games to play.

On Saturday Nov. 21, at 1 p.m., families and children are encouraged to attend PSD Community Popup: Honoring Native Americans. There will be a celebration of National Native American Heritage Month with a storytime and craft activity for families to honor indigenous communities. The Pennsylvania School for the Deaf will teach related American Sign Language vocabulary and will read stories to children in ASL. ••

Take part in Thanksgiving parade

The 49th annual Mayfair-Holmesburg Thanksgiving Parade will take place on Sunday, Nov. 22, at noon on Frankford Avenue. The parade will go from Rhawn Street to Knorr Street. The grand marshal will be Torresdale Flower Shop and owner Antoniette Montgomery. Children are encouraged to bring their letters for Santa. Toys for Tots will be collected at Frankford and Knorr. Donations of food will be collected by Scouts at the Philly Pretzel Factory, 7366 Frankford Ave. Organizers are encouraging local businesses, schools, organizations and community groups to participate by entering a float, marching unit or other parade entry. Banner carriers are needed and will receive six community service hours. Carriers must be in seventh grade or above.

Interested sponsors, participants and volunteers may email info@thanksgivingparade.org. ••

Virtual 5K run will raise money for diabetes foundation

The Kopp Foundation for Diabetes is holding a virtual 5K run through Nov. 20, in honor of World Diabetes Day, which was on Nov. 14. Every step supports KFD’s mission to empower youth, expand diabetes education and build a healthier future for people impacted by Type 1 Diabetes. The fee is $25 and there is a 10 percent discount if participants share the picture on Instagram. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Philadelphia/KFDStepUpChallenge.

Participants can run the 5K in their usual spot, be it a trail in a park or a treadmill in a gym. Since this is a virtual run, they can run the 5K all at once or in stages, as long as they submit their information by Nov. 20. This 5K raises both awareness about diabetes and funds for the work Kopp Foundation, a youth-led nonprofit dedicated to transforming Type 1 Diabetes care through innovation, equity and leadership. According to the International Diabetes Federation, one in nine adults worldwide have diabetes and by 2050 the number of people living with the disease is expected to reach 853 million.

World Diabetes Day took place on Nov. 14, the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin in 1922. It was created by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization, and it is the world’s largest diabetes awareness campaign. To learn more about World Diabetes Day, go to https://worlddiabetesday.org. ••

Donate Thanksgiving goods

State Rep. Ed Neilson’s office, at 16 Old Ashton Road, is collecting food for the needy this Thanksgiving, in partnership with Scouting America. Donations are accepted until Nov. 19. Items in need are peanut butter, jelly, cooking oil, canned tuna.meat, canned fruits/vegetables, cereal, rice, 100-percent juice, boxed milk and oatmeal. ••

Bustleton Library programs

Bustleton Library, 10199 Bustleton Ave., will hold a meeting of its book club on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. The group will discuss Absolute True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, by Sherman Alexie. Copies of the book are available to borrow.••

Amici to performCarmen

Amici Opera Company will present three performances of Bizet’s Carmen.

Saturday, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m. at Community Presbyterian Church, 1501 Brigantine Ave., Brigantine.

Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. at La Piovra, 7901 High School Road, Elkins Park. The cost is $54.95 (tax and tips not included) for dinner, dessert and the show. For reservations, call 215-606-3800.

Sunday, Nov. 29, at 2:30 p.m. at Dock Woods, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale.

Call 215-224-0257 or visit the Amici Opera Company page on Facebook. ••

Programs at Ryerss

Ryerss Museum & Library, 7370 Central Ave., in Burholme Park, offers the following upcoming events:

• Friday, Nov. 20, 1-3 p.m.: Book Club

• Saturday, Nov. 21, 10:30 a.m. Storytime for Kids and Just for Teens & Tweens Craft Club

• Friday, Nov. 27: Ryerss closed for Thanksgiving holiday

• Saturday, Dec. 12: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Victorian Christmas Open House. Decorations, vendors, baked goods, music, merriment and Santa. Sponsored by the Friends of Ryerss.

For more information, call 215-685-0544 or visit https://robertryerss.org ••

St. Jerome Seniors to meet

St. Jerome Seniors will meet on Thursday, Nov. 19, in the school hall, 3031 Stamford St. Arrive by 10 a.m. The meeting begins promptly at 11. ••

Frank, Elvis and Dean

The Chairman & The King will be performing on Thursday, Nov. 19, at Villa Barolo Ristorante, 1373 Easton Road, Warrington. Joey C will perform as Frank Sinatra, while Jeff Krick Jr. will entertain as Elvis Presley. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $100, including taxes and gratuities. For tickets, call Villa Barolo at 215-491-9370.

The Frank & Dean Together Again Dinner Show will come to the Maltese Room, 2049 Bristol Pike in Bensalem, on Saturday, Nov. 21. Joey C will perform as Frank Sinatra, while Robert Cabella will sing as Dean Martin. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner is at 6, followed by the show at 7:30. Tickets are $60 and include one complimentary glass of wine or beer. For tickets, call Tom O’Neill at 215-675-9700. ••

Lawncrest Library programs

Lawncrest Library, 6098 Rising Sun Ave., will welcome the Register of Wills office on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., to answer questions about wills, probate and inheritance tax.

Also on Nov. 19, from 1-5 p.m, city Neighborhood Community Action Center staff will be on site.

The library hosts English for Daily Life on Mondays from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Practice listening, speaking, reading and writing to build your confidence in using English. For beginners. Class is free, no registration is required.

The library holds a daily after-school program starting at 3:30 p.m. A small meal is provided for anyone aged 18 and under, followed by homework help and an activity with Ms. Megan. ••

Casino trip

St. Hubert will take a trip to the Tropicana casino on Thursday, Dec. 3. A bus will depart at 10 a.m. from the Franklin Mall parking lot, across from Sam’s gas station and next to Dave & Buster’s. The cost is $140 and includes bus transportation, $25 in slot play and a ticket to a Christmas show at 3:30 p.m. and buffet. The bus will depart the Tropicana at 5:30 p.m. To reserve your seat, call Mary at 267-231-7367. ••

Preschool storytime and play

Katharine Drexel Library, 11099 Knights Road, will host preschool storytime and play on Thursdays, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3, at 10:30 a.m. There will be fun stories and songs followed by creative play. For children ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult. Call 215-685-9383. ••

Avoid financial fraud

State Rep. Joe Picozzi (R-5th dist.) will hold a Scam Jam on Friday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. at Bustleton Library, 10199 Bustleton Ave. ••

BVM Seniors 2027 travel plans

Maternity BVM Seniors Group has set its travel schedule for 2027.

• Eric Kearns – Voices of Legends Show: Tropicana, Monday, March 1, 2027, $75;

• Those Oldies but Goodies, Doo Wop to Disco: Doolan’s Spring Lake, sitdown lunch, Tuesday, April 20, 2027, $155;

• Philadelphia Mural Tour with lunch on the Moshulu, Thursday, May 13, 2027, $155;

• Motor City Fever: Tropicana AC, Monday, June 14, 2027, $88;

• Tribute to Neil Diamond: Penn’s Peak, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2027, lunch included, $145.

For information, call Connie at 215-338-9141. ••

Join St. Anselm Seniors

St. Anselm senior citizen club meets most Thursdays from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Hall, 12650 Dunks Ferry Road. The club is open to men and women 55 and older, and members don’t have to be St. Anselm parishioners. For more information, visit the St. Anselm Senior Citizens Club page on Facebook. ••

Parkinson’s support group

Jeanes Hospital, 7604 Central Ave., will host a meeting of a Parkinson’s Disease Support Group on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 5-6 p.m. The guest speaker will be Dr. Teodora Schellato, a urologist. To register, contact June Ro at 215-707-2619 or Jungyoon.Ro@tuhs.temple.edu ••

Exhibit on 1876 centennial

The Frankford Historical Society, 1507 Orthodox St., is hosting an ongoing exhibit. Using historic maps, photographs, artifacts and documents, Frankford and the 1876 Centennial provides a snapshot of Frankford at the time of the centennial. Still in the midst of an industrial depression, Frankford’s developing industries were not heavily represented at the Exhibition, but they were the heartbeat of the neighborhood. The fair offered Frankford visitors technological expertise and inspiration as well as a variety of souvenirs. Among the artifacts preserved in the Historical Society of Frankford’s collections is a rare carved chair from the Pennsylvania Pavilion, a match to ones owned by the Smithsonian Institution, the Atwater Kent holdings and in a private collection. The exhibit is open through the rest of the year during regular hours, which are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. ••

New website for Times

The Northeast Times has returned to the website patimes.media. The website includes news, sports, opinion, crime, entertainment and features, and a link to sign up for a free newsletter that will bring stories to your inbox. The site includes an option to read the current issue in “flipbook” style and a link to subscribe to the print edition. Readers are also encouraged to follow the newspaper on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram and on X @NETimesOfficial. In addition to the Times being delivered to homes, the paper can be found at these spots: https://patimes.media/pickup-locations/. ••

Volunteer for child literacy program

Philly Reading Coaches is looking for volunteers for the 2026-27 school year. Each coach reads one-on-one with a K-3rd grader for at least one hour per week after school. Visit ost.phila.gov/philly-reading-coaches or email PRC@phila.gov ••

Bingo at Loudenslager

Corp. John Loudenslager American Legion Post 366, 7976 Oxford Ave., is offering community bingo every second and fourth Friday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and games begin at 7:30. There are dollar hot dogs and free popcorn. ••

Caribbean cruise in January

The Marlyn Chakov Fein Chapter will cruise aboard the Norwegian Pearl to the Caribbean (Dominican Republic and St. Thomas), leaving out of Philadelphia’s Southport Marine Terminal, 5400 S. Broad St., Building 3, on Jan. 13 and returning Jan. 23. Group amenities include 5% off inside cabins, 10%-15% off ocean view, balcony, open bar/soda packages, shore excursion credits and 300 Wi-Fi minutes. Call Bernadette at 570-401-8417 for cost and additional information. The event supports cancer research and compassionate patient care at Fox Chase Cancer Center. ••

Help available for veterans

State Rep. Jared Solomon hosts a veterans clinic at his office at 7104 Frankford Ave. on the second Thursday of the month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A representative from American Legion Post 810 assists veterans with benefits. To make an appointment, call 215-543-6755. ••

Monthly food pantry

St. Mark’s Church, 4442 Frankford Ave., hosts the Matthew 25 Food Pantry on the second Saturday of each month from 9-10 a.m. The pantry is a ministry of the Court St. Francis de Sales Catholic Daughters of the Americas. ••

Bingo at Cannstatter’s

Bingo is played every Thursday at Cannstatter’s, 9130 Academy Road. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30. Call 215-322-0121. ••

Curfew, underage drinking

Curfew in Philadelphia is 9:30 p.m. for anyone 13 and under and 10 p.m. for those ages 14-17. If police pick up someone for a curfew violation in the Northeast, the young person will be taken home, to the Community Evening Resource Center at 4704 Leiper St. in Frankford or to the 2nd, 7th, 8th or 15th police districts. The penalty for a curfew violation can be up to $300.

Under state law, underage drinking is a summary offense with a $500 fine for the first violation. Anyone receiving a citation for underage drinking can be asked about it on applications for jobs, college applications and appointments to military service academies. ••

English classes at Bustleton Library

Bustleton Library, 10199 Bustleton Ave., hosts free intermediate English classes on Mondays and Tuesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. To register, go to remind.com/join/dbhd4e or call 215-685-0472. ••

VFW looking for members

Bustleton-Somerton/CTR1 Michael J. Strange VFW Post 6617 meets on the third Wednesday of every month at American Legion Post 810, 9151 Old Newtown Road. Meetings start at 7:30 p.m. If you are a military veteran who served in a designated combat zone, you are eligible to join the VFW. Call Commander Israel Wolmark at 215-725-0630 if you would like to join the post. ••

Picozzi mobile office hours

State Sen. Joe Picozzi holds mobile office hours at the offices of City Councilmen Brian O’Neill and Mike Driscoll and two local libraries. Picozzi’s staff assists with state-related issues at O’Neill’s office at 432 Rhawn St. on the second Friday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon and at Driscoll’s office at 7552 Frankford Ave. on the third Tuesday of the month from noon to 3 p.m. Staff is at Tacony Library, 6742 Torresdale Ave., on the third Friday of the month from 1-5 p.m. and at Bustleton Library, 10199 Bustleton Ave., on the third Tuesday of the month from 4-7 p.m. ••

See Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

The Star Players will present Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Friday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. at Venice Island Performing Arts Center, 7 Lock St. in Manayunk. Tickets cost $10. Buy on Venmo @TheStarplayers or at Holmesburg Recreation Center, 4500 Rhawn St. For more information, call 215-685-8714 or email Starplayers2013@gmail.com. ••

Gift-wrapped with love

Marlyn Chakov Fein Chapter, Board of Associates of Fox Chase Cancer Center, is running its 2026 holiday gift wrapping at the Willow Grove Park Mall, 2500 W. Moreland Road, Willow Grove, from Friday, Nov. 27, through Thursday, Dec. 24. Stop by the kiosk to have your holiday treasures wrapped. Call 215-464-4983 for more information. The event supports patient care and cancer research. ••

Critical AI Literacy series at NE Regional

Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave., will hold two sessions of a Critical AI Literacy series, both from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and presented by the Library Freedom Project’s Alison Macrina.

I Didn’t Ask For This AI on Saturday, Nov. 28. A guided tour of managing and (where possible) disabling unwanted AI. Bring your own device to follow along.

Understanding Local AI Use on Saturday, Dec. 12. A discussion of the state of data centers and ways to resist and shape AI use or data center construction. ••

Apply for Glen Foerd Artist in Residence

Glen Foerd, the 18-acre public park and nonprofit cultural site along the Delaware River, is accepting applications for its 2027 Artist in Residence program through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.

One Philadelphia-based performance artist or collective will receive a $3,000 stipend for a residency running from January through October 2027, with a final performance or exhibition opening Oct. 10. Eligible practices include music, theater, film and social practice. Applicants will be notified by mid-January.

The residency invites artists to develop site-specific work through research and engagement with Glen Foerd’s collections, architecture, natural landscapes and audiences. The program emphasizes experimentation and public engagement, offering artists opportunities to explore the historic estate through contemporary creative practices.

The selected artist or collective will also lead an activity or artist talk for Glen Foerd’s Teen Arts summer program. Staff will assist with logistics and marketing.

The 2027 residency jurors are Alex Tatarsky and Pete Angevine:

Alex Tatarsky creates performances blending comedy, dance-theater, performance art and song. Using humor, language and audience interaction, Tatarsky explores how people construct community and identity. Tararsky’s work has been presented at MoMA PS1, the Whitney Museum of American Art, The Kitchen and Glen Foerd as its 2023 Artist in Residence.

Pete Angevine is an independent creative producer and musician whose work connects public art, experimental music, healing and the natural world. His collaborations span experimental theater, public murals, interactive sound sculptures, watershed science tours and a rapid-growth native forest, to name a few.

Prospective applicants can attend free tours and question-and-answer sessions at Glen Foerd, 5001 Grant Ave., at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. A virtual information session will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Registration is required; links are available on the application information page.

Applications require contact information, a 250-word artist biography, a resume, a 500-word project proposal and five work samples. A recommendation letter is optional. The $10 application fee can be waived upon request.

For application details and submission links, visit www.glenfoerd.org/air-for-applicants. Questions may be directed to Isabel Brown, arts and culture program officer, at isabel@glenfoerd.org. ••

A celebration of KenCCID

For more than 50 years, KenCCID (Kensington Community Corporation for Individual Dignity) has supported individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

KenCCID is highlighting Life Sharing, a personalized, community-based residential option that creates meaningful connections and a sense of belonging for individuals with IDD.

Life Sharing connects an individual with a qualified person or family who welcomes them into their home and everyday life. Unlike a traditional group home setting, Life Sharing focuses on developing a lasting relationship and creating a sense of home and community.

Life Sharing partners share everyday experiences — from meals and celebrations to community activities and personal milestones — while supporting individuals in pursuing their goals and building greater independence.

“Life Sharing is about much more than providing a place to live. It is about creating relationships, belonging and opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live meaningful lives as valued members of their communities,” said Maku Warrakah Ali, CEO of KenCCID.

KenCCID works alongside individuals, families and Life Sharing partners by providing guidance, training, resources and ongoing support to help create successful, lasting relationships.

KenCCID is seeking compassionate individuals and families who are interested in opening their homes and becoming part of a meaningful Life Sharing partnership.

Community-based living gives individuals opportunities to build friendships, develop life skills, work or volunteer, participate in recreational activities and remain active members of their communities.

KenCCID supports adults with a range of disabilities and support needs through a person-centered approach that recognizes and celebrates each individual’s unique strengths, goals, abilities and potential.

KenCCID will celebrate more than five decades at the 2026 Possibilities Gala on Friday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m. at La Luna Banquet Hall in Bensalem.

The event will bring together families, community leaders, businesses, advocates and supporters to celebrate the achievements and potential of individuals with IDD and support opportunities that promote dignity, independence and inclusion.

To learn more about KenCCID’s services, Life Sharing or how to become a Life Sharing partner, call 215-288-9797 or email kenccidfamily@kenccid.org ••

15th PDAC to meet

The 15th Police District Advisory Council will meet on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent St. ••

Local author publishes book

Edward James Welsh Jr., a registered nurse in Frankford, has published Her Force Unseen: A Memoir, the story of losing his mother, Angela, on the morning of his 13th birthday. She was 33 years old. The book follows a boy who grew up moving from house to house across Philadelphia and a woman who took him in when he had nowhere else to go. It also tells of the signs he believes his mother has sent him ever since. Welsh wrote 33 chapters, one for each year of his mother’s life. Her Force Unseen is available on Amazon in hardcover ($27.99), paperback ($19.99) and Kindle ($9.99). The paperback can also be ordered through any bookstore. For more information, visit edwardjameswelshauthor.com. ••

Santa and Mrs. Claus in the 8th district

Ferrari’s Landscaping, the 8th Police District and the Northeast Philadelphia Small Business Alliance will sponsor a Santa Run Parade on Sunday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m. Parade stops will be at PJP, Pollock School, Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush, Decatur School and the Skate Zone. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for free pictures. For more information, email 8thdistrictsb@gmail.com ••

Holiday festival and tree lighting in Fox Chase

The annual Rockledge-Fox Chase Holiday Festival & Tree Lighting will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 2-6 p.m. at Lions Park, 7964 Oxford Ave. There will be free face painting, ornament making, crafters, vendors, holiday performances, hot chocolate, cookies and an appearance by Santa Claus. ••

New art installation at Glen Foerd

Glen Foerd will celebrate the culmination of Yannick Lowery’s 2026 Artist in Residency with the opening of “House of Blues,” the artist’s installation that imagines the inner lives of the domestic staff who once lived and worked at the historic riverfront estate.

The free public opening of “House of Blues” will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Glen Foerd, 5001 Grant Ave., Philadelphia.

The program will feature a live performance by Lowery, followed by an artist talk and question-and-answer session. Guests also will see an excerpt from “With Love, West,” a documentary series by filmmaker jasmine lynea about the artists and creatives shaping West Philadelphia. Refreshments will be provided.

Through collage and cyanotypes, photographic prints distinguished by their blue tones, Lowery explores the contrast between maintaining a luxurious home and sharing in its privileges. “House of Blues” draws on the color blue’s associations with both melancholy and hope to consider the dreams, emotions and imagined worlds of the people whose labor sustained life at estates like Glen Foerd.

The installation focuses attention to spaces that are often peripheral to the story of a grand home: back stairways, separate living quarters and rooms behind hidden doors. Drawing on Afrofuturism and imaginative storytelling, Lowery addresses gaps in the estate’s archives through speculative narratives that affirm the humanity of its domestic staff.

Rather than presenting these imagined experiences as documented history, “House of Blues” invites visitors to consider lives and perspectives that historical records may leave unexplored. The work brings questions of labor, belonging and aspiration into conversation with Glen Foerd’s architecture and history.

“Yannick’s work breathes texture and color into missing stories of life and labor,” said Isabel Brown, Glen Foerd’s Arts and Culture Program Officer. “The work exemplifies his meticulous craftsmanship and rigorous imagination. It’s been an honor to work with Yannick over the past year.”

Lowery’s residency continues Glen Foerd’s commitment to contemporary art as a way to broaden interpretation of the historic estate. Established in 2015, its Artist in Residence program supports experimental work that engages new audiences and examines historical narratives through contemporary concerns, including race, wealth inequality and environmental conservation. Performance artists and collectives are invited to apply for Glen Foerd’s 2027 Artist in Residence program by Dec. 6.

For more information about Yannick Lowery’s “House of Blues,” visit glenfoerd.org or call 215-632-5330. The Nov. 22 opening is free and open to all, but registration is required. Register at Glen Foerd’s event registration page. ••

Donate blood

The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate blood. The Northeast Philadelphia Blood Donation Center, 1401 Rhawn St., is open Monday-Wednesday, 11:45 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from 10:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday-Sunday, 7:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Blood can also be donated on Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tacony Masonic Temple, 4400 Magee Ave.; Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Thomas Indian Orthodox Church, 1009 Unruh Ave.; and Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, 11630 Caroline Road. Schedule an appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS. ••

Christmas Tea at Redemption Lutheran

Redemption Lutheran Church, 8001 Bustleton Ave., is holding its annual Christmas Tea on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. There will be tea, sandwiches, sweets, musical entertainment and holiday cheer. Admission is free. Reserve at 215-342-2085. ••

Trip to see Christmas show

Lincoln Cultural Association seniors will take a bus trip to Hunterdon Hills Playhouse in New Jersey on Dec. 1 for A Playhouse Christmas. The cost is $135 and includes lunch and dessert buffet. Call 215-676-5423. ••