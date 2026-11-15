Morris Street ramp to I-95 remains closed through Dec. 18

South Philadelphia drivers will have to continue using a detour to reach southbound I-95 from Morris Street as bridge repairs extend the ramp closure through mid-December.

PennDOT announced that the ramp will remain closed around the clock through Friday, Dec. 18, as part of a $60.4 million project to repair interstate bridges across the Philadelphia region.

Drivers will be detoured along Water Street, Tasker Street, Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Oregon Avenue and Front Street to access southbound I-95.

Motorists should allow extra travel time because backups and delays are expected along the detour route and near the work zone.

The project includes repairs to deteriorating bridge decks, structural steel, concrete beams, railings and other bridge components. Crews also will replace expansion joints, upgrade roadway lighting to LED fixtures and clean and repaint overhead steel sign structures.

IEW Construction Group Inc. of Hamilton, New Jersey, is the general contractor. The project is funded entirely with federal money.

Drivers can check traffic conditions, delays and travel information at 511PA.com. ••

Free flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines available at South Philly health center

South Philadelphia residents can receive free flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment at the city’s Health Center 2, located at 1700 S. Broad St., Unit 201.

The city Department of Public Health has opened its annual seasonal vaccination clinics to all city residents ages 6 months and older. Health Center 2 offers walk-in vaccinations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Proof of Philadelphia residency, such as a utility bill in the resident’s name, is required. No other identification or appointment is necessary.

Two additional city health centers also are offering free vaccinations: Health Center 6, at 301 W. Girard Ave., and Health Center 10, at 2230 Cottman Ave. Both operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson said seasonal vaccines help protect residents and their loved ones from serious illness.

The department recommends annual flu and COVID-19 vaccinations as protection against severe disease, particularly for older adults and people at higher risk. ••

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market returns to Dilworth Park

Shoppers looking to support local businesses this holiday season can browse more than 40 regional vendors when the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market returns to Dilworth Park for its 12th year.

The outdoor market runs through Jan. 1 at 1 S. 15th St., on the west side of City Hall. The market will feature handmade gifts, holiday decorations, jewelry, clothing, artwork, home goods and specialty foods from Philadelphia-area and tri-state artisans.

Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The market will be closed Christmas Day, with special hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and noon to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day.

Admission is free, with shopping, food and beverages available for purchase.

The market will operate alongside Dilworth Park’s seasonal attractions, including the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink, Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin and Wintergarden. Nearby Christmas Village will bring additional vendors and holiday attractions to LOVE Park and other Center City locations.

Organizers say the two markets together will feature more than 170 vendors across Center City. For more information, visit madeinphila.com. ••

Frank, Elvis and Dean

The Chairman & The King will be performing on Thursday, Nov. 19, at Villa Barolo Ristorante, 1373 Easton Road, Warrington. Joey C will perform as Frank Sinatra, while Jeff Krick Jr. will entertain as Elvis Presley. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $100, including taxes and gratuities. For tickets, call Villa Barolo at 215-491-9370.

The Frank & Dean Together Again Dinner Show will come to the Maltese Room, 2049 Bristol Pike in Bensalem, on Saturday, Nov. 21. Joey C will perform as Frank Sinatra, while Robert Cabella will sing as Dean Martin. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner is at 6, followed by the show at 7:30. Tickets are $60 and include one complimentary glass of wine or beer. For tickets, call Tom O’Neill at 215-675-9700. ••

Sports Hall of Fame gallery at Spike’s

The Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame has a preview gallery at Spike’s Trophies, 2701 Grant Ave. Current displays feature Herb Magee, Irving Fryar, the five-time World Series-champion Philadelphia Athletics, the Palestra and the Eagles championship teams of 1948-1949, 1960, 2017 and 2024. The gallery is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 215-254-5049 or email contact@phillyhall.org ••

A celebration of KenCCID

For more than 50 years, KenCCID (Kensington Community Corporation for Individual Dignity) has supported individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

KenCCID is highlighting Life Sharing, a personalized, community-based residential option that creates meaningful connections and a sense of belonging for individuals with IDD.

Life Sharing connects an individual with a qualified person or family who welcomes them into their home and everyday life. Unlike a traditional group home setting, Life Sharing focuses on developing a lasting relationship and creating a sense of home and community.

Life Sharing partners share everyday experiences — from meals and celebrations to community activities and personal milestones — while supporting individuals in pursuing their goals and building greater independence.

“Life Sharing is about much more than providing a place to live. It is about creating relationships, belonging and opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live meaningful lives as valued members of their communities,” said Maku Warrakah Ali, CEO of KenCCID.

KenCCID works alongside individuals, families and Life Sharing partners by providing guidance, training, resources and ongoing support to help create successful, lasting relationships.

KenCCID is seeking compassionate individuals and families who are interested in opening their homes and becoming part of a meaningful Life Sharing partnership.

Community-based living gives individuals opportunities to build friendships, develop life skills, work or volunteer, participate in recreational activities and remain active members of their communities.

KenCCID supports adults with a range of disabilities and support needs through a person-centered approach that recognizes and celebrates each individual’s unique strengths, goals, abilities and potential.

KenCCID will celebrate more than five decades at the 2026 Possibilities Gala on Friday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m. at La Luna Banquet Hall in Bensalem.

The event will bring together families, community leaders, businesses, advocates and supporters to celebrate the achievements and potential of individuals with IDD and support opportunities that promote dignity, independence and inclusion.

To learn more about KenCCID’s services, Life Sharing or how to become a Life Sharing partner, call 215-288-9797 or email kenccidfamily@kenccid.org ••

Virtual 5K run will raise money for diabetes foundation

The Kopp Foundation for Diabetes is holding a virtual 5K run through Nov. 20, in honor of World Diabetes Day, which was on Nov. 14. Every step supports KFD’s mission to empower youth, expand diabetes education and build a healthier future for people impacted by Type 1 Diabetes. The fee is $25 and there is a 10 percent discount if participants share the picture on Instagram. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Philadelphia/KFDStepUpChallenge.

Participants can run the 5K in their usual spot, be it a trail in a park or a treadmill in a gym. Since this is a virtual run, they can run the 5K all at once or in stages, as long as they submit their information by Nov. 20. This 5K raises both awareness about diabetes and funds for the work Kopp Foundation, a youth-led nonprofit dedicated to transforming Type 1 Diabetes care through innovation, equity and leadership. According to the International Diabetes Federation, one in nine adults worldwide have diabetes and by 2050 the number of people living with the disease is expected to reach 853 million.

World Diabetes Day, on Nov. 14, was the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin in 1922. It was created by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization, and it is the world’s largest diabetes awareness campaign. To learn more about World Diabetes Day, go to https://worlddiabetesday.org. ••

Volunteer for child literacy program

Philly Reading Coaches is looking for volunteers for the 2026-27 school year. Each coach reads one-on-one with a K-3rd grader for at least one hour per week after school. Visit ost.phila.gov/philly-reading-coaches or email PRC@phila.gov ••

New website for Review

The South Philly Review has returned to the website patimes.media.

The website includes news, arts and entertainment, crime, sports, opinion and a way to sign up for a free newsletter that will bring stories to your inbox. The site also includes a way to read the paper in “flipbook” style and a link to subscribe to the print edition. Copies of the paper can be found at the locations in this link: https://patimes.media/pickup-locations/#spr

Readers are also encouraged to follow the newspaper on Bluesky, on Facebook and on X @SoPhReview. ••

See Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

The Star Players will present Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Friday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. at Venice Island Performing Arts Center, 7 Lock St. in Manayunk. Tickets cost $10. Buy on Venmo @TheStarplayers or at Holmesburg Recreation Center, 4500 Rhawn St. For more information, call 215-685-8714 or email Starplayers2013@gmail.com. ••

Caribbean cruise in January

The Marlyn Chakov Fein Chapter will cruise aboard the Norwegian Pearl to the Caribbean (Dominican Republic and St. Thomas), leaving out of Philadelphia’s Southport Marine Terminal, 5400 S. Broad St., Building 3, on Jan. 13 and returning Jan. 23. Group amenities include 5% off inside cabins, 10%-15% off ocean view, balcony, open bar/soda packages, shore excursion credits and 300 Wi-Fi minutes. Call Bernadette at 570-401-8417 for cost and additional information. The event supports cancer research and compassionate patient care at Fox Chase Cancer Center. ••

Get free smoke alarm

The Philadelphia Fire Department provides free smoke alarms to city residents. Call 311 to request installation. ••

Host foreign exchange student

ASSE International Student Exchange Program is seeking local families to host foreign exchange students. Students come from countries such as Italy, Denmark, Spain, France, Ukraine, Japan and Australia. They are ages 15-18. Host families may be single parents, couples and single persons.

The exchange students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance.

If interested in hosting an exchange student, call Holly at 800-677-2773, visit asse.com or send an email to asseusasouth@asse.com to request more information or start the application process. ••

VFW looking for members

Bustleton-Somerton/CTR1 Michael J. Strange VFW Post 6617 meets on the third Wednesday of every month at American Legion Post 810, 9151 Old Newtown Road.

Meetings start at 7:30 p.m.

If you are a military veteran who served in a designated combat zone, you are eligible to join the VFW. ••

Gift-wrapped with love

Marlyn Chakov Fein Chapter, Board of Associates of Fox Chase Cancer Center, is running its 2026 holiday gift wrapping at the Willow Grove Park Mall, 2500 W. Moreland Road, Willow Grove, from Friday, Nov. 27, through Thursday, Dec. 24. Stop by the kiosk to have your holiday treasures wrapped. Call 215-464-4983 for more information. The event supports patient care and cancer research. ••

Exhibit on 1876 centennial

The Frankford Historical Society, 1507 Orthodox St., is hosting an ongoing exhibit. Using historic maps, photographs, artifacts and documents, Frankford and the 1876 Centennial provides a snapshot of Frankford at the time of the centennial. Still in the midst of an industrial depression, Frankford’s developing industries were not heavily represented at the Exhibition, but they were the heartbeat of the neighborhood. The fair offered Frankford visitors technological expertise and inspiration as well as a variety of souvenirs. Among the artifacts preserved in the Historical Society of Frankford’s collections is a rare carved chair from the Pennsylvania Pavilion, a match to ones owned by the Smithsonian Institution, the Atwater Kent holdings and in a private collection. The exhibit is open through the rest of the year during regular hours, which are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. ••

Parkinson’s support group

Jeanes Hospital, 7604 Central Ave., will host a meeting of a Parkinson’s Disease Support Group on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 5-6 p.m. The guest speaker will be Dr. Teodora Schellato, a urologist. To register, contact June Ro at 215-707-2619 or Jungyoon.Ro@tuhs.temple.edu ••

Take part in Thanksgiving parade

The 49th annual Mayfair-Holmesburg Thanksgiving Parade will take place on Sunday, Nov. 22, at noon on Frankford Avenue. The grand marshal will be Torresdale Flower Shop and owner Antoniette Montgomery. Organizers are encouraging local businesses, schools, organizations and community groups to participate by entering a float, marching unit or other parade entry. Banner carriers are needed and will receive six community service hours. Carriers must be in seventh grade or above.

Apply at https://thanksgivingparade.org/2026Parade%20Application%20Form.pdf

Interested volunteers may email info@thanksgivingparade.org.

For more information, visit www.thanksgivingparade.org

To make a donation, go to https://paypal.me/thanksgivingparade or https://www.venmo.com/u/Mhthanksgivingparade••

Amici to performCarmen

Amici Opera Company will present four performances of Bizet’s Carmen.

Saturday, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m. at Community Presbyterian Church, 1501 Brigantine Ave., Brigantine.

Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. at La Piovra, 7901 High School Road, Elkins Park. The cost is $54.95 (tax and tips not included) for dinner, dessert and the show. For reservations, call 215-606-3800.

Sunday, Nov. 29, at 2:30 p.m. at Dock Woods, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale.

Call 215-224-0257 or visit the Amici Opera Company page on Facebook. ••

Apply for Glen Foerd Artist in Residence

Glen Foerd, the 18-acre public park and nonprofit cultural site along the Delaware River, is accepting applications for its 2027 Artist in Residence program through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.

One Philadelphia-based performance artist or collective will receive a $3,000 stipend for a residency running from January through October 2027, with a final performance or exhibition opening Oct. 10. Eligible practices include music, theater, film and social practice. Applicants will be notified by mid-January.

The residency invites artists to develop site-specific work through research and engagement with Glen Foerd’s collections, architecture, natural landscapes and audiences. The program emphasizes experimentation and public engagement, offering artists opportunities to explore the historic estate through contemporary creative practices.

The selected artist or collective will also lead an activity or artist talk for Glen Foerd’s Teen Arts summer program. Staff will assist with logistics and marketing.

The 2027 residency jurors are Alex Tatarsky and Pete Angevine:

Alex Tatarsky creates performances blending comedy, dance-theater, performance art and song. Using humor, language and audience interaction, Tatarsky explores how people construct community and identity. Tararsky’s work has been presented at MoMA PS1, the Whitney Museum of American Art, The Kitchen and Glen Foerd as its 2023 Artist in Residence.

Pete Angevine is an independent creative producer and musician whose work connects public art, experimental music, healing and the natural world. His collaborations span experimental theater, public murals, interactive sound sculptures, watershed science tours and a rapid-growth native forest, to name a few.

A virtual information session will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Registration is required; links are available on the application information page.

Applications require contact information, a 250-word artist biography, a resume, a 500-word project proposal and five work samples. A recommendation letter is optional. The $10 application fee can be waived upon request.

For application details and submission links, visit www.glenfoerd.org/air-for-applicants. Questions may be directed to Isabel Brown, arts and culture program officer, at isabel@glenfoerd.org. ••