November 19

“Postcard from Philly” – at Library Bar inside The Prime Rib at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. Library Bar is transforming into Postcard from Philly, an immersive holiday pop-up cocktail bar celebrating the City of Brotherly Love! Opening Nov. 19, the festive experience will feature nods to iconic Philadelphia landmarks, beloved holiday traditions, vintage postal elements and Philly-inspired cocktails, bringing a little local nostalgia and holiday cheer to the Stadium District. Postcard from Philly is open daily from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

November 22

Cousinsgiving: Pop-up with Stina x Habibi Supper Club – at 5 and 8 p.m. Chef Bobby Saritsoglou at Stina will partner with chef Miled Finianos to celebrate two cultures at one shared table by bringing together the vibrant flavors of Lebanese and Greek cuisines for “Cousinsgiving.” Through a collaborative, seven-course menu, guests are invited to explore where these cuisines meet and where they diverge. Tickets for two separate seatings will be $125 per person on Resy.

November 24

Greg Farnese Quartet – At 7:30 p.m. at the High Note Caffe, 13th and Tasker streets. Doors open at 5:30 for a la carte menu and drinks. $20 cover charge. Tickets at www.highnotecaffe.com.

November 26

Thanksgiving Prix-Fixe Dinner at The Prime Rib – from 2-9 p.m., a prix-fixe dinner, complete with Thanksgiving classics, including Sliced Free Range Turkey, Traditional Stuffing, Cranberry Relish, Haricot Verts, Classic Gravy for $65. Guests can upgrade their meal with additional a la carte sides, including Butternut Squash Soup, Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes or Braised Collard Greens as well as dessert options, such as Apple Pie La Mode and Pumpkin Pie La Mode, for $14 per selection. The Whole Roasted Turkey Dinner package can be purchased for pre-order to feed the whole family (up to 8). Visit Opentable to secure your reservation or purchase your package.

December 16

Ben Folds with The Philadelphia Orchestra – At 7 p.m. at the Marian Anderson Hall, Kimmel Center. Ben Folds joins The Philadelphia Orchestra for a special 25th anniversary performance at the Kimmel Center. Steven Reineke conducts. Proceeds benefit the orchestra musicians’ retirement fund, with $1 from each ticket going to Folds’ Keys for Kids. Tickets at philorch.org.

December 16

Senses Fail – a headline North American tour, produced by Live Nation that will bring the New Jersey post-hardcore veterans to the Theatre of Living Arts on South Street. Special guests Koyo and Initiate will join the tour on all dates. Tickets are available at LiveNation.com.

April 8

Calvin Harris – global superstar DJ and producer Calvin Harris announces his first headline tour across North America bringing his era-defining catalogue and landmark live show to the Xfinity Mobile Arena. Tickets at CalvinHarris.com.

April 17

Moster Jam – Monster Jam will bring its high-flying, four-wheel excitement to Lincoln Financial Field as the monster truck tour celebrates its 35th anniversary. Fans can watch 12,000-pound trucks perform gravity-defying stunts, race and compete in skill challenges. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster.com.

June 27

Def Leppard – global icons and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Def Leppard will tour with 4-time Grammy-nominated band Goo Goo Dolls and very special guests The Struts. The 45-date tour will make a stop at Xfinity Mobile Arena. For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to City of Hope, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, helping advance groundbreaking research and innovative treatments for people facing cancer.