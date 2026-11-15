Electric choice must come with consumer protections

Pennsylvanians should not have to pay hundreds of millions of dollars more for electricity just because they tried to find a better deal. A recent Spotlight PA article showed how the state’s electric choice program can leave customers paying more than they expected. In 2024, customers who shopped for electricity paid an estimated $350 million more than they would have by staying with their utility’s rate. With energy costs already high, confusing contracts and unexpected rate increases only make things worse.

Don’t get us wrong: Competition and consumer choice are good things. But a competitive market only works when customers have clear information, fair terms and meaningful protections. Too many Pennsylvanians pay more because they don’t understand their contract terms or their rates change without warning. When customers miss contract expiration notices, they can be rolled into new agreements with different pricing. That’s not a choice; that’s a bait-and-switch.

The Keystone Contractors Association urges policymakers and regulators to take action to protect our members and their families from unfair pricing and deceptive contracts. Rising energy costs are straining household budgets and increasing business operating expenses across the commonwealth. To make electric choice work, Harrisburg needs to close loopholes, improve transparency and establish safeguards that put customers first.

Protecting consumers doesn’t mean eliminating competition. It means ensuring people understand what they’re buying. Pennsylvania electric consumers, including our members, deserve the freedom to choose their supplier without being misled and ultimately paying more for a service they thought would save them money.



Jon O’Brien

Keystone Contractors Association

History-making girls

As an alumna of the first all-girls class of Saint Maria Goretti High School in 1958, I always welcome good news about today’s co-ed Neumann-Goretti High School. I am especially happy to see the girls showing off their athletic talents.

So it was a great pleasure to read Mark Zimmaro’s latest report on the success of the Saints volleyball team (“N-G wins city championship,” Nov. 11).

The first sentence says it all. “The Saints have made volleyball history.” The report goes on to detail how today’s girls volleyball team is the first to achieve a volleyball championship in the team’s history. They accomplished this by defeating Philadelphia Academy Charter School in three sets.

The article gives special credit to player Valentina Conte who praises coaches John DeRenzi and Nora Cerone for all their help in achieving this goal.

The best part is that winning this city volleyball championship qualifies the N-G team to compete in state playoffs for a state championship. Of course the team gave it their all and is well qualified to achieve this goal. Goooooo Saints!

Gloria C. Endres