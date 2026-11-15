LINCOLN CULTURAL ASSOCIATION SENIORS Bus trip to Hunterdon Hills Playhouse in New Jersey. Dec. 1. A Playhouse Christmas. $135, includes lunch and dessert buffet. 215-676-5423.

ST. HUBERT Tropicana casino. Thursday, Dec. 3. Bus departs at 10 a.m. from the Franklin Mall parking lot, across from Sam’s gas station and next to Dave & Buster’s. $140. Includes bus transportation, $25 in slot play and a ticket to a Christmas show at 3:30 p.m. and buffet. Bus departs the Tropicana at 5:30 p.m. Reserve your seat: Mary, 267-231-7367.

MARLYN CHAKOV FEIN CHAPTER Norwegian Pearl to the Caribbean (Dominican Republic and St. Thomas) cruise. Leaves out of Philadelphia’s Southport Marine Terminal, 5400 S. Broad St., Building 3, on Jan. 13 and returns Jan. 23. Group amenities include 5% off inside cabins, 10%-15% off ocean view , balcony, open bar/soda packages, shore excursion credits, 300 Wi-Fi minutes. For cost and information, call Bernadette at 570-401-8417. The event supports cancer research and compassionate patient care at Fox Chase Cancer Center.

MATERNITY BVM SENIORS GROUP Eric Kearns – Voices of Legends Show: Tropicana, Monday, March 1, 2027, $75. Connie, 215-338-9141.

MATERNITY BVM SENIORS GROUP Those Oldies but Goodies, Doo Wop to Disco: Doolan’s Spring Lake, sitdown lunch, Tuesday, April 20, 2027, $155. Connie, 215-338-9141.

MATERNITY BVM SENIORS GROUP Philadelphia Mural Tour with lunch on the Moshulu, Thursday, May 13, 2027, $155. Connie, 215-338-9141.

MATERNITY BVM SENIORS GROUP Motor City Fever: Tropicana AC, Monday, June 14, 2027, $88. Connie, 215-338-9141.

MATERNITY BVM SENIORS GROUP Tribute to Neil Diamond: Penn’s Peak, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2027, lunch included, $145. Connie, 215-338-9141.