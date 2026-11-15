COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Dear Readers: Email listings tonews@northeasttimes.com

Thursday, November 19

EVENTS

Bingo Cannstatter’s, 9130 Academy Road. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30. 215-322-0121.

Bingo KleinLife Rhawnhurst, Tabas Apartments community room, 2101 Strahle St. 1:30 p.m.

Mahjong KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Thursdays at noon in library. Beginner or intermediate Mahjong players are invited. Free. 215-380-9144.

PA CareerLink Northeast Services Hub, 6434 Castor Ave. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free workforce services for individuals in recovery. 833-750-JOBS or jnealy@pacareerlinkphl.org

MEETINGS

Cub Scouts Pack 174/Scouts BSA Troop 174 For girls and boys. Pack 174 for ages 5-10. Troop 174 for ages 11-17. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Maternity BVM Elementary School cafeteria, 9322 Old Bustleton Ave.

15th Police District Town Hall 6 p.m. St. Bartholomew Church, 5600 Jackson St. Capt. Marques Newsome and community relations officer Hamidu Tunkara.

Girl Scout Troop 91164 6:15 p.m. Christ the King, 3252 Chesterfield Road. For girls in grades 4th-9th. avarvarezis@gsep.org

Girl Scout Troop 91504 Open to girls 11-17. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Redemption Lutheran Church, 8001 Bustleton Ave. troop95104@gmail.com.

Lawncrest Community Association St. William’s Monsignor James E. Mortimer Memorial Hall, Argyle and Robbins streets. 6 p.m.

Young at Heart All Saints’ Episcopal Church, Torresdale, 9601 Frankford Ave. Noon. Meets first and third Thursday of the month.

Friday, November 20

EVENTS

Concert Glen Foerd, 5001 Grant Ave. Free concert. Performed by Settlement Music School. 7 p.m. Register: https://www.glenfoerd.org/events/2026/11/20/free-concert

Mobile Office Hours Third Friday of the month. Sen. Joe Picozzi’s staff. Tacony Library, 6742 Torresdale Ave. 1-5 p.m.

Oneg Shabbat KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10:30 a.m. Free. For adults 60+.

Register of Wills Neighborhood Office Hours Office of state Rep. Sean Dougherty, 7801-A Hasbrook Ave. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Every other Friday. 215-331-2600.

The Rabbi’s Tisch KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 11:30 a.m. Lunch and discussion led by Rabbi Berliner. For adults 60+.

Saturday, November 21

EVENTS

English for Daily Life Lawncrest Library, 6098 Rising Sun Ave., hosts English for Daily Life, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Practice listening, speaking, reading and writing to build your confidence in using English. For beginners. Class is free, no registration is required. Also Mondays from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m.

Paper Craft Club Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave. 11 a.m. Free and open to teens and adults. Every other Saturday. 215-685-0512.

Sunday, November 22

EVENTS

Religious Services Tacony Baptist Church, 4715 Disston St. Sunday School: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Worship service: 11 a.m.

Sunday School All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 9601 Frankford Ave. 10 a.m.

Worship Service St. James Lutheran Church, 5185 Castor Ave. 10 a.m.

Monday, November 23

EVENTS

Canasta KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10:30 a.m. for beginners and 12:30 p.m. for experienced. Free. For adults 60+. Reserve your spot: 215-698-7300, Ext. 193.

Chair Zumba with Olga KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 9:30 a.m. $2 members, $5 others. For adults 60+. Reserve your spot: 215-698-7300, Ext. 0.

Current Events with Chuck 10:30 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Chuck Feldman leads a discussion-oriented class focusing on local, national and international issues, with an emphasis on politics. Free. For adults 60+.

Intermediate English Classes Bustleton Library, 10199 Bustleton Ave. 3:30 p.m. Free. Register: remind.com/join/dbhd4e or 215-685-0472.

Knitting Nook KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:30 p.m. Free. For adults 60+. Reserve your spot: 215-698-7300, Ext. 193.

Line Dancing 12:30 p.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. For adults. Instructor Steven Mesh. Shelley Geltzer: 215-698-7300, Ext. 129 or sgeltzer@kleinlife.org.

Open Tech Center KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free computer use. Instruction, if needed, on cell phones and Zoom. For adults 60+. Weekdays. Reserve your spot: 215-698-7300, Ext. 125.

MEETINGS

BSA Scout Troop 367 Trainer Hall, 13301 Proctor Road (at Napier Street). 7 to 8:15 p.m. For boys and girls ages 10-18. Packtroop367@aol.com.

Tuesday, November 24

EVENTS

Bingo KleinLife Rhawnhurst, Tabas Apartments community room, 2101 Strahle St. 2:15 p.m.

Burt’s Brain Games with Joe KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 10:30 a.m. Trivia. For adults 60+.

Chess and Puzzles Club KleinLife Rhawnhurst, Tabas Apartments community room, 2101 Strahle St. 10:45 a.m. Also Wednesdays and Thursdays. 215-745-3127.

Farmers Market Frankford and Bustleton avenues. 2-6 p.m.

Lunch KleinLife Rhawnhurst, 2101 Strahle St. 12:45 p.m. Free. Reserve: 215-745-3127.

Pinochle KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Noon. For adults 60+. Also, Thursdays.

MEETINGS

Captain Townhall 8th Police District, 3100 Red Lion Road. 6 p.m.

Girl Scout Troop 9552 For girls in grades 4th-8th. 6:30 p.m. Our Lady of Calvary, 11024 Knights Road. avarvarezis@gsep.org

Wednesday, November 25

EVENTS

Chair Yoga Bustleton Library, 10199 Bustleton Ave. 10:10 a.m. Presented by Yoga4Philly. Sponsored by Friends of Bustleton Library.

Chess Club KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 2 p.m. Free. For adults 60+. Reserve your spot: 215-698-7300, Ext. 193.

English Conversation Group 2 p.m. Northeast Regional Library, 2228 Cottman Ave. 215-685-0512.

Farmers Market 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Castor Avenue and Hellerman Street.

Israeli Dancing 12:30 p.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. For adults 60+. Instructor Susan Novack. Shelley Geltzer: 215-698-7300, Ext. 129 or sgeltzer@kleinlife.org.

Mahjong KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 12:30 p.m. Free. For adults 60+. Also, Thursdays at 11 a.m. Reserve your spot: 215-698-7300, Ext. 193.

Yoga with Olga KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. 9:30 a.m. A series of stretches both sitting and standing. Class fee: $2 for members, $5 for others. For adults 60+. Reserve your spot: 215-698-7300, Ext. 0.

MEETINGS

Bible Study 7 p.m. St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5185 Castor Ave. (at Pratt Street). 215-743-1828.

Boy Scouts of America Ages 11-17. St. Martin of Tours gym, 5701 Loretto Ave. 7-9 p.m. Jose Figueroa: 215-668-4694.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance 5:55 to 7:45 p.m. PATH building, 1919 Cottman Ave. (at Castor Avenue). Ed: 215-728-7609.

Girl Scouts Troop 960 For girls in kindergarten through third grade. 6:30 p.m. St. Martha School, 11321 Academy Road. avarvarezis@gsep.org

Social Living Group 10 a.m. St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5185 Castor Ave. (at Pratt Street). Senior citizens invited for fellowship, games and snacks. 215-743-1828.

Thursday, November 26

EVENTS

Bingo Cannstatter’s, 9130 Academy Road. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30. 215-322-0121.

Eucharist Service All Saints’ Episcopal Church, Torresdale, 9601 Frankford Ave. 8 and 10 a.m.

Mahjong KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Thursdays at 11 a.m. and noon in library. Beginner or intermediate Mahjong players are invited. Free. 215-380-9144.

Movie Afternoon with Popcorn KleinLife Rhawnhurst, 2101 Strahle St. 1:30 p.m.