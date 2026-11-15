Orleans Technical College (OTC), a program of JEVS Human Services (JEVS), celebrated 300-plus students who graduated from its healthcare and trades programs during a Nov. 12 ceremony at Philadelphia Ballroom.

Nearly 1,000 family members, supporters and OTC staff packed the venue to cheer them on during afternoon and evening ceremonies.

“Congratulations to all of our graduates. You represent Philadelphia’s next generation of essential workers who will keep our homes and communities running strong,” said Cynthia Figueroa, president and CEO of JEVS Human Services. “Your diploma represents your commitment to building a better life. I know your story is just beginning, and we can’t wait to see all the ways you’ll build, heal, create and lead.”

Students graduated from the following programs: Air Conditioning, Refrigeration & Heating; Building Maintenance; Carpentry; Clinical Medical Assistant; Construction Management; Plumbing & Heating; Practical Nursing; and Residential & Commercial Electricity.

“Nobody can take this away from you,” said Janet Eickhoff, JEVS Senior Vice President of Career and Technical Education, encouraging the students to keep in touch.

In addition to the college graduates, students from the JEVS Project WOW program participated in the graduation ceremony. WOW is a free program that offers 22 weeks of skills training, high school diploma completion support and job placement assistance for young adults in Philadelphia.

As graduates moved their tassels from right to left, Eickhoff said, “Think about how far you’ve come.”

In addition to Figueroa and Eickhoff, graduates heard from Waleska Maldonado, JEVS Chief Program Officer; Ayanna Washington, OTC’s new dean; and Letisia Butler, a practical nursing graduate.

Debbie Bello, the longtime director of admissions and student services at OTC, read the names of graduates, who then accepted their diplomas from Washington.

Keynote speakers were Christoper Smith, OTC class of 2025 and maintenance supervisor at Greystar apartments, and Kunta Littlejohn, class of 2003 and Regional Rail overhead power assistant at SEPTA.

Orleans Technical Institute opened in 1974 on Bustleton Avenue, then moved to 1330 Rhawn St. five years later. The school moved to its present location at 2770 Red Lion Road in 2007, and changed its name to Orleans Technical College in 2015. ••