Fox Chase Town Watch and Civic Association last week welcomed City Controller Christy Brady, state Sen. Joe PIcozzi and representatives from the 2nd and 7th police districts.

Lt. Justin Morris provided an update from the 2nd Police District.

Community relations officer Al Fiorentino accepted a donation from the Town Watch for the upcoming Fox Chase Champions Christmas party, scheduled for Dec. 8. The 7th district has a new quality-of-life officer, Michael Murphy. Fiorentino said the 7th district, 1701 Bowler St., is collecting for Philabundance and Toys for Tots.

Brady encouraged residents to sign up for her monthly newsletter, Municipal Money Matters, at controller.phila.gov

Brady also spoke of her office’s report on speed cushions, with a sample of 140.

“Only one was built to spec,” said Brady, adding that the cushions are being fixed.

Picozzi said he plans to work with police districts on providing steering wheel locks and faraday bags to prevent car thefts.

The lawmaker, who has visited 53 of the 56 schools in his district since taking office last year, said he favors funding to retrain teachers for phonics instruction as part of a focus on improved literacy.

Picozzi, 31, noted that Democrats have taken control of the state Senate for the first time in his life. Democrats also control the state House and the governor’s office, and Picozzi said that will probably result in increased funding for transit and public education, a higher minimum wage and legalized pot.

A woman complained that pot legalization will increase the smell that is already in the air, and Picozzi said he opposes public consumption of marijuana and worries about its potency.

Picozzi recently helped establish a Problem Gambling Caucus in the legislature.

In other news from the Nov. 11 meeting, which took place on the 32nd anniversary of the killing of Fox Chase teen Eddie Polec:

• The Northeast Community Fridge, 7902 Oxford Ave., is open 24 hours a day. The walk-up food pantry is run by volunteers. While volunteers visit the site several times a day, one man complained that homeless people take the food and leave the trash behind. For more information, email NortheastCommunityFridge@gmail.com

• The annual Rockledge-Fox Chase Holiday Festival & Tree Lighting will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 2-6 p.m. at Lions Park, 7964 Oxford Ave. There will be free face painting, ornament making, crafters, vendors, holiday performances, hot chocolate, cookies and appearances by Santa Claus and Mayor Cherelle Parker.

• Ryerss Museum & Library, 7370 Central Ave., in Burholme Park, will host a Victorian Christmas Open House on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be decorations, vendors, baked goods, music and Santa. The event is sponsored by the Friends of Ryerss.

For more information, call 215-685-0544.

• Fox Chase Lock & Key will sponsor the annual ride through the neighborhood featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus on a truck on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m. The ride will be led by a police escort, traveling on streets from Cottman Avenue to Susquehanna Road. Christmas music will play during the ride.

• St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 7965 Fillmore St., will offer a free community lunch on Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome. Call 215-745-4453.

• The Philadelphian Parking Authority’s Neighborhood Enforcement Unit accepts information on nuisance vehicles or illegally parked trucks or tractor trailers. Call 215-683-9620 or visit PhilaPark.org/Enforcement/

• Fox Chase Town Watch and Civic Association will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at Loudenslager Post 366, 7976 Oxford Ave. ••