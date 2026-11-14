Capt. Louis Higginson, who is filling in as commander of the 2nd Police District, attended last week’s 2nd Police District Advisory Council meeting.

Higginson is replacing Capt. Andrew DiSanto, who is on medical leave. He’s previously worked in the 2nd, 3rd, 25th and 26th districts, along with Internal Affairs.

Sgt. Matthew Nodiff, of Northeast Detectives, also attended the meeting. Nodiff previously worked in the 2nd and 15th districts.

Mark Mroz, community relations officer in the 2nd district, spoke of an Oct. 27 shooting death at 6105 Colgate St.

Mroz also said the district, at 7306 Castor Ave., is collecting new, unwrapped items as part of Toys for Tots. Stuffed animals are not accepted.

In other news from the Nov. 10 meeting:

• The fire department installs home smoke alarms for free. Call 311 to make an appointment.

• Fox Chase Lock & Key will sponsor the annual ride through the neighborhood featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus on a truck on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m. The ride will be led by a police escort, traveling on streets from Cottman Avenue to Susquehanna Road. Christmas music will play during the ride.

• The Actors’ Group will present the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber during three performances at the Philadelphia Protestant Home, 6401 Martins Mill Road. Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, and 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21. Admission is $10, or $5 for kids 12 and under. Group rates are available. Tickets will be sold at the door and are available in advance on Venmo @tagfoxchase. Call 267-984-0321.

• The 2nd PDAC will meet at 6 p.m. at the Protestant Home on the following Tuesdays: Dec. 8, Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, April 13, May 11 and June 8. ••