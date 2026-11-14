Kate Illes, community forestry manager at TreePhilly, spoke at last week’s East Torresdale Civic Association meeting.

TreePhilly, established in 2013, is a program of the city Department of Parks and Recreation that helps residents plant and care for trees. Free trees are given to residents to plant in their yards. Plantings are recommended for the spring and fall.

For more information, go to TreePhilly.orgor call 215-683-0217.

To request a street tree, call 215-685-4363 or email StreetTree.Info@phila.gov

To request the city trim or remove a tree on the sidewalk or in a park or playground, call 311 or fill out a form at https://www.phila.gov/services/trees-parks-the-environment/tree-related-services/request-street-tree-maintenance/

To report a tree that is interfering with electrical wires, call PECO Energy at 800-494-4000.

In other news from the Nov. 9 meeting:

• Ross Mitchell, executive director of Glen Foerd on the Delaware, said the estate will host its final wedding reception on Dec. 12 with Jamie Hollander Catering & Events. Hollander will remove its tent. The new caterer will be Cescaphe, which will begin construction of a $1 million tent.

Mitchell said Glen Foerd, 5001 Grant Ave., will host a free concert by Settlement Music School on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. Register at https://www.glenfoerd.org/events/2026/11/20/free-concert

• Chris Hanejko, community relations officer in the 8th Police District, said Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel will hold a town hall meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. at Christ the King parish hall, 3252 Chesterfield Road.

Hanejko said the 8th district is collecting gifts for Toys for Tots at the building at 3100 Red Lion Road. The deadline for families to request help is Dec. 4. Apply at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdSfdb5W3X-Zq8z-De7IftfC1PuO2yIDI1t4uNP3Fb8iWT86Q/viewform

• Providing office updates were Shayne Gittel, representing state Sen. Joe Picozzi, and Stan Cywinski, representing City Councilman Mike Driscoll.

• East Torresdale Civic Association will meet on Monday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 9601 Frankford Ave. The guest will be Sarina Issenberg, of the district attorney’s Elder Justice Unit. ••