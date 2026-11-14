Miley has spent far too long waiting for her happy ending. After surviving life as a breeding dog in a Lancaster County puppy mill, she finally got her freedom. Now all she needs is a family to call her own.

Miley is a 5-year-old German Shepherd being fostered through Home At Last Dog Rescue, and she is more than ready to start the next chapter of her life.

If you know German Shepherds, you know how deeply they love their people. Miley is no exception. She’s loyal, affectionate and happiest when she’s spending time with the humans she loves.

She is housebroken, walks nicely on a leash, is not a big barker, is wonderful with children and would prefer to be the only dog in the home.

Miley is naturally gentle with kids. When the rescue picked her up from the puppy mill, she was happily making the rounds, giving kisses to all the children nearby.

She’s been in a foster home since August.

If you’re interested in learning more about Miley, submit an application at www.homeatlastdogrescue.com ••