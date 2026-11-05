N-G wins city championship

The Saints have made volleyball history.

The Neumann-Goretti High School girls volleyball team swept Philadelphia Academy Charter School, 3-0, to win the PIAA District 12 Class 3A championship for the first time in school history. It was also the first volleyball title of any kind in the program’s history.

“Playing with this team has truly been a blessing and I wouldn’t want to share this moment with anyone else,” said senior libero Valentina Conte. “These girls are my sisters for life.”

Played in a neutral but familiar gymnasium at Archbishop Carroll High School on Nov. 4, the Saints won the first set by a commanding 25-11 margin before finishing out the second and third sets 25-21 and 25-19, respectively.

It was a monumental victory for the Saints, who narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Catholic League playoffs this season. The District 12 championship pits the city’s top public and Catholic teams against each other in each class based on enrollment.

“Over the years, I’ve watched this program grow and continue to improve, which makes leaving that much harder,” Conte said. “It will truly be one of the hardest goodbyes.”

This season, the Saints were led by senior Vienna Coccia and junior Samantha Oteri, who received Second-Team All-Catholic honors. For Coccia, it was the fourth straight year she received All-Catholic recognition.

Neumann-Goretti will continue in the state playoffs against an opponent to be determined.

“I want to give a huge thank you to coach John (DeRenzi) and Nora (Cerone) for everything they have done for us,” Conte said. “We are all so appreciative. Our team has found its spark again. But we aren’t done yet.” ••