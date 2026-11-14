Philadelphia — Larry Kane, who delivered the news to Philadelphia and South Jersey for decades, is retiring after an incredible 69 years in broadcasting.

Kane, who is now 83, spent the past 23 years at KYW Newsradio, according to Inside Radio. Before that, he spent 36 years as a TV news anchor in Philadelphia, and he is the only person to have anchored at all three of the city’s network-owned stations.

“It’s been just the greatest experience, but I’m happy that I’m stopping it now,” Kane said.

From Miami to Philadelphia

Kane was born Lawrence Kanowitz in Brooklyn in 1942 and got his start in Miami radio as a teenager.

As a young reporter there in 1961, he was the first U.S. news correspondent to break the story of the Bay of Pigs invasion.

In 1964 and 1965, he was the only broadcast journalist to travel to every stop on the Beatles’ American tours.

He came to Philadelphia in 1965 to work at 56 WFIL-AM and WFIL-TV, which is now 6ABC.

WPVI-TV’s studios on City Ave. in Philadelphia, PA – Photo: Chris Coleman

At 27, he became the youngest major-market TV news anchor in the country when he joined Action News. In fact, he is credited with coining the phrase “The Big Story,” which is still used daily at the top of those newscasts.

All 3 Big Philly TV Stations

After a stint in New York with WABC-TV and ABC News in 1977 and 1978, Kane came back to Philadelphia to anchor at WCAU-TV, which was then a CBS affiliate (now NBC10), where he stayed for nearly 15 years.

He then moved to KYW-TV 3 in 1993 and anchored his last newscast there on December 23rd, 2002.

From there, he joined KYW Newsradio as a special contributor.

A Long List

Over his career, Kane covered almost two dozen national political conventions and hosted numerous mayoral debates. He interviewed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, and met two popes, eight presidents, and all four Beatles.

He is an Emmy Award winner and a member of both the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame and the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Hall of Fame.

He has also written several books, including three about the Beatles and John Lennon.

Away From the Anchor Desk

Kane has long supported the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. His mother died of the disease at age 40. He has also spent decades promoting adoption through the National Adoption Center, and he has mentored young journalists.

“I love being a mentor to people because I feel that I have a lot to give from what I’ve learned and my mistakes,” he said.

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President’s Circle award winner and Townsquare Media’s 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com