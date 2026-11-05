Two Hewitt pub patrons were punched by an off-duty police sergeant, prosecutors say

⚠️ Prosecutors say an off-duty West Milford police sergeant punched two men at a pub.

❗ Sgt. Thomas Connors, 39, is charged with two counts of simple assault.

➡️ He faces up to six months in jail if convicted.

WEST MILFORD — An off-duty West Milford police sergeant is accused of punching two men in the face at a local pub in what prosecutors say was an unprovoked attack.

West Milford police Sgt. Thomas Connors, 39, was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, about a month after the incident. He’s charged with two counts of simple assault, a disorderly persons offense.

If convicted, he faces up to six months in jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 19, 2026.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether Connors had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Connors assaulted two people at a pub in Hewitt around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, according to prosecutors. He was off-duty at the time.

Thomas Connors (Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office/Canva)

Detectives say surveillance video shows sergeant punching one patron, then another

County detectives said they looked at surveillance footage of the attacks.

They saw Connors at the bar counter, apparently speaking with another patron standing directly in front of him.

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(West Milford Police Department via Facebook)

The detectives said Connors punched the patron in the face without any clear reason, and then turned to his left and punched a second person in the face. Detectives said Connors walked out of the pub after both victims fell to the floor.

One victim and a witness both identified Connors as the assailant, prosecutors said. They said no one provoked Connors before the attack.

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