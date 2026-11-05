20 Years Later, These Haunting South Jersey's Murders Remain Unsolved

November 20, 2026, will mark the grim 20th anniversary of the discovery of the bodies of four women dumped in a drainage ditch in West Atlantic City.

If you are old enough and lived in South Jersey at the time, you almost certainly remember the discovery of these women’s bodies, three days before Thanksgiving, behind a fleabag motel on the Black Horse Pike.

On Nov. 20, 2006, the four victims were found in the ditch behind the Golden Key Motel in West Atlantic City.

The murders have attracted substantial media attention over the years, but remain unsolved today.

Prosecutor Promises to Continue Investigation in 2024

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds issued this statement in November 2024, promising that law enforcement would continue the investigation into the murders.

“The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office continues to actively investigate the deaths of Kim Raffo, Molly Dilts, Barbara Breidor and Tracy Roberts.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to coordinate with its partner agencies in a joint effort to further this investigation. In light of new advances in forensic technologies, we are hopeful we can bring justice to the victims and their families and hold the individual who committed these terrible crimes accountable.”

Two years later, no new developments have been announced.

How The Investigation Began

Kim Raffo was the first victim discovered when her body was located by two women out for a walk along a path that ran parallel to the drainage ditch.

The suspect became known by the moniker “The Eastbound Strangler” because the victims’ bodies were positioned facing east toward Atlantic City.

After 911 was contacted and uniformed police officers arrived, three more women’s bodies were discovered as officers searched along the path for additional evidence.

The ACPO Major Crimes Unit arrived, and the crime scene area was secured.

Egg Harbor Township Police Chief Michael Hughes was a detective at the Egg Harbor Township Police Department 18 years ago when the bodies of Kim Raffo, 35, Molly Dilts, 20, Barbara Breidor, 42, and Tracy Roberts, 23, were discovered in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township.

“I remember that night like it was yesterday and getting the phone call about the bodies of the women that were discovered. I remember exactly where I was going in the car with my family and I dropped everything and said I have to go. I knew that I had to get there immediately.”

The Families Remember the Victims

The families of the four women murdered certainly haven’t forgotten them. I recently came across a Facebook Page dedicated to the memory of Kim Raffo.

This post from that page is called “The Unforgotten”.

Kim Raffo’s story didn’t start on the streets. It started in a home she built. She was a mother. A wife. The kind of woman who volunteered, showed up, and created a life centered around her children. PTA meetings. Girl Scouts. Birthday parties. People described her as “mom of the year.” A new relationship introduced drugs into her life. Addiction took hold. Her marriage ended. Her children were taken from her daily life. By November 2006, Kim was surviving in Atlantic City. Her body had been in the ditch only a few days. She was wearing a Hard Rock Cafe tank top. Her cause of death was clear: strangulation. Someone chose to end her life. And no one has been held accountable. JUSTICE FOR KIM

Here is a gallery of the women’s pictures and photos released by authorities during the investigation into these murders.

Click here to view photo gallery