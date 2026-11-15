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🍽️ Ozark, MO Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Ozark’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast shifts, friendly faces, and steady hours, these spots are worth a look.
Customer Service Rep / Pizza Maker – W State HWY J
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 1411 W State HWY J, Ozark, MO
- Type: Full-time (entry-level)
- Salary: Not listed
In-store role where you take orders, make pizzas, work the counter/window, and help keep the shop clean and stocked. No experience needed, flexible scheduling, and on-the-job training make this a solid first job or side gig.
Customer Service Rep / Pizza Maker – W South St
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 1431 W South St, Ozark, MO
- Type: Full-time (entry-level)
- Salary: Not listed
Same role as above, just at a different Ozark location. Great if you want active, fast-paced work with a team vibe and room to grow into leadership.
Shift Lead – W State HWY J
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 1411 W State HWY J, Ozark, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starts at $16.00/hour (may vary with experience)
Hands-on leadership role where you run shifts, guide the team, handle customer issues, and keep operations on track while still making pizzas and helping at the counter. Good step up if you’ve worked in food service or retail and want real management experience.
Shift Manager
- Employer: McDonald’s (franchise-owned restaurant)
- Location: Ozark, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll lead shifts, manage crew, watch food safety and cleanliness, and help hit targets for your department. Comes with benefits like paid vacation after 1 year, free uniforms, meal perks, and education help (tuition assistance, ESL, and more).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—hours and details can be flexible once you talk to a manager.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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