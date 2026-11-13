Ozark’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and a brand‑new rehab hospital bringing in fresh jobs. If you’re in medical care or lab work, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: CoxHealth

CoxHealth Location: CoxHealth Center Ozark, Ozark, MO

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Day Shift)

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy primary care clinic doing both front desk and clinical tasks: vitals, rooming patients, meds, and charting. Great fit if you’re a certified MA who likes steady daytime hours and wants big-system benefits and growth.

Employer: CoxHealth Rehabilitation Hospital (with Select Medical)

Location: Ozark, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Bonus: $15,000 sign-on bonus

Help launch a brand-new 63-bed inpatient rehab hospital, treating neuro, ortho, spinal cord, brain injury, and trauma patients. New grads are welcome, with a six-month mentorship, strong benefits, and lots of room to build your PT career.

Employer: Mercy Hospital Ozark

Location: Ozark, MO

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you want flexible hours in the lab, running and interpreting complex tests to support diagnosis. Ideal for certified MT/MLS pros or new grads with a bachelor’s who want to stay hands-on without a full-time schedule.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.