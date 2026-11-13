📢 Help shape the Ozarks’ transportation future by 2050

Join the Ozarks Transportation Organization (OTO) for a public open house on the region’s draft Next Stop 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan.

When: Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Where: Christian County Library – Ozark Branch, Sondhi Storytime Room, 1005 N. 4th Avenue, Ozark, MO

Drop in anytime during the open house to:

Look over proposed transportation projects

Ask questions about the draft plan

about the draft plan Share your feedback in person

No registration is required.

You can also review the draft plan, explore interactive maps, and submit comments online by visiting the Next Stop 2050 webpage.

Public comments are due by November 18, 2026.