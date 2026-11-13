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📅 Nov 17: Help shape Next Stop 2050 at Ozark Library
📢 Help shape the Ozarks’ transportation future by 2050
Join the Ozarks Transportation Organization (OTO) for a public open house on the region’s draft Next Stop 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan.
When: Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 4:30–6:30 p.m.
Where: Christian County Library – Ozark Branch, Sondhi Storytime Room, 1005 N. 4th Avenue, Ozark, MO
Drop in anytime during the open house to:
- Look over proposed transportation projects
- Ask questions about the draft plan
- Share your feedback in person
No registration is required.
You can also review the draft plan, explore interactive maps, and submit comments online by visiting the Next Stop 2050 webpage.
Public comments are due by November 18, 2026.
More Info: Next Stop 2050 Open House - Ozark Library | OTO
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