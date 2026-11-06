📋 Ozark, MO Admin Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Ozark’s admin and office scene is busy right now, with solid options in both government and local business. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Christian County MO

Christian County MO Location: Ozark, MO (in-person, county courthouse setting)

(in-person, county courthouse setting) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $22.16/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, retirement, FSA, life insurance, paid time off

Handle real estate and legal documents, help citizens with records, and support the Recorder’s Office. Good fit if you have office experience, strong attention to detail, and want steady county benefits.

Employer: Callahan Heating & Cooling

Callahan Heating & Cooling Location: Ozark, MO (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision

Office-based role keeping install jobs on track—scheduling crews, updating customers, and organizing materials and paperwork. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like problem-solving, and enjoy being the hub between the field and the office.

Employer: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Location: Ozark, MO

Type: Seasonal, full-time or part-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

Benefits: Paid training, performance bonus, employee discounts, flexible schedule, low-cost telemedicine

Greet clients, answer phones, and schedule tax appointments during tax season. Nice option if you want short-term work with flexible hours and solid training.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one spot to fill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.