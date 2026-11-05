Oyster Bay 2026 Holiday Experience dates announced

The Town of Oyster Bay will host its FREE 2026 Holiday Experience for residents at Marjorie Post Park in Massapequa on Thursday, December 3, Friday, December 4, Saturday, December 5, Thursday, December 10, Friday, December 11, and Saturday, December 12. The event will feature festive light displays, winter sing-a-longs, giveaways, and special visitors from Arendelle and the North Pole, with reservations strongly recommended but not required; walk-ins will be parked in a secondary lot on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration for time slots opens on Monday, November 9 at 10:00 AM for Town residents, and will remain open until each time slot is full; more information is available at oysterbaytown.com/portal or by calling (516) 797-7925.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Oyster Bay