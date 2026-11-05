Young tortie kitten available for adoption

Majesty, an 8‑month‑old tortie kitten, is available for adoption at the Town of Oyster Bay Animal Shelter, 150 Miller Place, Syosset, NY. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, friendly with people, gets along well with other cats, and is ready for a permanent home; for more information call 516-677-5784 (NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets License #762).

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Oyster Bay