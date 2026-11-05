Young kitten Knight available for adoption

Knight is an 8‑month‑old male kitten who is friendly with people and enjoys other cats, and is now available for adoption at the Town of Oyster Bay Animal Shelter, 150 Miller Place, Syosset, NY. Families interested in meeting Knight can visit or call the shelter at 516-677-5784 (NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets License #762).

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Oyster Bay