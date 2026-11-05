🏥 Oyster Bay Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Psychologist Openings

Oyster Bay is quietly becoming a hub for child and neuropsych services, with several practices growing and hiring now. If you’re a licensed psychologist who likes assessment work (and kids ages 4+), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Coast Psychology

Coast Psychology Location: Oyster Bay, NY (Hybrid: 2–3 days on-site, rest remote)

(Hybrid: 2–3 days on-site, rest remote) Salary: $120,000–$180,000+ per year

Type: Full-time, W-2

Testing-only role in a neuroaffirming private practice focused on neuropsych assessment for kids 4+ through adults. You get a sustainable 30–40 hour week, at least 20 clinical hours, 4 weeks PTO, health insurance, retirement with matching, CEU stipend, and full testing resources provided.

Employer: Protouch Staffing (recruiting for a local practice)

Protouch Staffing (recruiting for a local practice) Location: Oyster Bay, NY (Hybrid: 2 days remote, 3 days on-site)

(Hybrid: 2 days remote, 3 days on-site) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, no weekends

Mix of neuropsych/psychoeducational evaluations plus individual therapy for clients ages 4+ with no weekend work. New grads are welcome, and the package includes health insurance, retirement with employer match, 4 weeks PTO, and CEU support, with all testing tools and a computer provided.

Employer: Coast Psychology

Location: Oyster Bay, NY (Hybrid, 2 days remote)

(Hybrid, 2 days remote) Salary: $120,000–$180,000 total compensation + testing bonus

+ testing bonus Type: Full-time, W-2

Blend of testing and individual therapy for children 4+, teens, and adults in a growing group practice. Offers quarterly testing bonuses, 4 weeks PTO, health insurance, retirement with match, CEU stipend, and strong admin/billing support in a walkable downtown Oyster Bay office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on caseload, schedule, and requirements so you can see if it fits your next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.