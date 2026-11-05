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YouTuber EDP445 Arrested After Admitting in Documentary He Tried to Have Sex With a 13-Year-Old
By Jill Sederstrom,6 days ago
YouTuber EDP445 is facing criminal charges after candidly confessing on camera to trying to have sex with a 13-year-old girl. The Kern County District Attorney’s Office announced that Bryant Turhanemmerson Moreland—known on YouTube as EDP445—has been taken into custody after making the startling statements in director Mike Clum’s documentary The Sick Mind of EDP445.