Oxon Hill’s retail scene is busy right now, especially around National Harbor and Tanger. If you like people, fast shifts, and store perks, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Location: Oxon Hill, MD (National Harbor)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.00/hour

Schedule: 5:15 AM – 1:45 PM

Be part of the casino action collecting and counting cash and tickets across the gaming floor. This is a very active role with lots of walking, lifting, and accuracy work, plus perks like free meals, parking, and access to MGM discounts.

Employer: Claire’s

Location: Oxon Hill, MD

Type: Part-time

Help guests with accessories and perform ear piercings using Claire’s clinical standards. Good fit if you love fashion, trends, and making shoppers (especially kids and first-timers) feel confident and cared for.

Employer: adidas

Location: Oxon Hill, MD (Tanger Outlets)

Type: Full-time

Use your retail experience to lead the floor, coach associates, and keep customers excited about the adidas brand. Expect a fast pace, lots of time on your feet, and a solid benefits package with medical, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and paid time off.

Employer: Coach (Tapestry)

Location: Oxon Hill, MD

Type: Part-time / Temporary

Base pay range: $15.00 – $21.75/hour

Support a luxury store by welcoming customers, running the register, and keeping stock and the sales floor organized. Great if you want brand-name experience, flexible hours, and hands-on retail skills during busy seasons.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.