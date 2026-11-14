Oxon Hill’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, there are several solid options with clear pay and room to grow.

Employer: McCormick & Schmick's

McCormick & Schmick's Location: Oxon Hill, MD

Oxon Hill, MD Type: OTHER

OTHER Salary: $18.00 – $21.00/hour (non-tipped)

Back-of-house role at a well-known seafood restaurant. Good fit if you have 1+ year line cook experience, love a busy kitchen, and want training, health benefits, paid sick leave, and employee discounts.

Employer: McCormick & Schmick's

McCormick & Schmick's Location: Oxon Hill, MD

Oxon Hill, MD Type: OTHER

OTHER Salary: $12.00 – $14.00/hour + tips

Front-of-house role greeting guests and managing the door. Great if you enjoy talking with people, want flexible schedules, training, health benefits, and discounts, and like a fast-paced, guest-focused setting.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: Oxon Hill, MD

Oxon Hill, MD Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: $17.50/hour + tips, plus up to an extra $2/hour for some late-night shifts

Work across different stations, from cooking to guest service, at a fast-growing brand. Offers weekly pay, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision (if eligible), 401(k) with match, PTO/sick time, and commuter benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.