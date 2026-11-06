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🎁 Free Holiday Home Goodies in Oxon Hill to Pick Up Now
Oxon Hill neighbors are giving away some fun and useful free items right now. If you’re nearby Forest Heights, these could be easy, quick pickups.
Handcrafted Decorative Ornaments
Item: Handcrafted decorative ornaments
Details: Set of 9 colorful ornaments with beads and embellishments. Great for hanging on a tree, in windows, or as year-round decor.
Condition: Handcrafted; exact age not listed.
Location: Forest Heights, Oxon Hill, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Christmas Ornaments
Item: Assorted Christmas ornaments
Details: Mixed collection of figurines, baubles, and decorative pieces, plus spare bulbs for Christmas lights. Nice if you’re filling out a tree or replacing older decorations.
Condition: Mixed set; specific condition not listed.
Location: Forest Heights, Oxon Hill, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kitchen Gadgets & Curtain Hooks
Item: Kitchen gadgets & 125 curtain hooks
Details: Assortment of kitchen gadgets (exact tools not listed) plus 125 curtain hooks, useful if you’re hanging new curtains or replacing old hooks.
Condition: Not specified.
Location: Forest Heights, Oxon Hill, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something catches your eye, try to message the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Oxon Hill can disappear fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.