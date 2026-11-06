🎁 Free Holiday Home Goodies in Oxon Hill to Pick Up Now

Oxon Hill neighbors are giving away some fun and useful free items right now. If you’re nearby Forest Heights, these could be easy, quick pickups.

Item: Handcrafted decorative ornaments

Details: Set of 9 colorful ornaments with beads and embellishments. Great for hanging on a tree, in windows, or as year-round decor.

Condition: Handcrafted; exact age not listed.

Location: Forest Heights, Oxon Hill, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted Christmas ornaments

Details: Mixed collection of figurines, baubles, and decorative pieces, plus spare bulbs for Christmas lights. Nice if you’re filling out a tree or replacing older decorations.

Condition: Mixed set; specific condition not listed.

Location: Forest Heights, Oxon Hill, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Kitchen gadgets & 125 curtain hooks

Details: Assortment of kitchen gadgets (exact tools not listed) plus 125 curtain hooks, useful if you’re hanging new curtains or replacing old hooks.

Condition: Not specified.

Location: Forest Heights, Oxon Hill, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something catches your eye, try to message the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Oxon Hill can disappear fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.