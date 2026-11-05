🔧 Oxon Hill Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Oxon Hill has some solid hands-on roles right now, especially if you like keeping buildings safe, secure, and running smoothly.

Below are a few strong picks hiring right in Oxon Hill, MD.

Employer: MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Location: Oxon Hill, MD (National Harbor)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00/hour

You’ll install, repair, and maintain mechanical and electronic locks across the MGM National Harbor property, from guest rooms to safes and vaults. This role is great if you have at least 2+ years of locksmith experience, like problem-solving on the spot, and want strong perks like health benefits, 401(k), free meals, and parking.

Employer: Day & Nite All Service

Location: Oxon Hill, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $83,200 – $99,840 per year

Lead a team of field techs handling HVAC, refrigeration, and commercial kitchen equipment for a variety of clients. You’ll be the go-to person for tough technical issues, scheduling, safety meetings, and after-hours coordination. This is a strong fit if you have 5+ years in HVAC/R or commercial cooking equipment repair and at least 2 years in a supervisor role, and want benefits like 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, paid time off, and a company truck.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.