An at-risk missing adult, Daniel Barrera, a 23-year-old Oxnard resident, has been found. He was earlier reported missing from the 500 block of N. Bonita Ave in Oxnard after leaving his home on foot.

Mr. Barrera has now been located and is reunited with his family. The Oxnard Police Department thanks the community for their help and support in this case.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Oxnard Police Department