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Oxnard
📅 Santa float stops in Oxnard’s Northwest on Dec. 17
3 days ago
📅 Santa float visits Oxnard’s Northwest schools & parks
Santa will be touring Oxnard on his float and making special stops in the Northwest Community on Thursday, December 17, 2026.
Stops include:
- Ritchen School
- Marshall School
- Sierra Linda School
- Orchard Park
- Curren School
- Fremont Tot Park
You can download the full schedule (with exact times and all city stops) in English and Spanish from the city’s website. For questions, contact the City of Oxnard at (805) 385-7995 or visit 300 W Third Street, Oxnard, CA 93030 during office hours (Mon–Thu 8:00 am–6:00 pm, alternating Fri 8:00 am–5:00 pm).
More Info: Santa Float Tours | Northwest Community | City of ...
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