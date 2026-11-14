📅 Santa float visits Oxnard’s Northwest schools & parks

Santa will be touring Oxnard on his float and making special stops in the Northwest Community on Thursday, December 17, 2026.

Stops include:

Ritchen School

Marshall School

Sierra Linda School

Orchard Park

Curren School

Fremont Tot Park

You can download the full schedule (with exact times and all city stops) in English and Spanish from the city’s website. For questions, contact the City of Oxnard at (805) 385-7995 or visit 300 W Third Street, Oxnard, CA 93030 during office hours (Mon–Thu 8:00 am–6:00 pm, alternating Fri 8:00 am–5:00 pm).