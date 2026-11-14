📅 Santa float tour stops in Del Norte Community are set for Friday, December 11, 2026.

Santa will visit several spots in the Del Norte Community, Oxnard, including:

Santa Statue

Rio Plaza School

East Park

Windrow Park

Wagon Wheel

Rio Del Norte School

You can download the full citywide schedule (English and Spanish) to see all Oxnard stops and times.

For more info, contact the City of Oxnard at (805) 385-7995 or visit 300 W Third Street, Oxnard, CA 93030 during office hours (Mon–Thu 8:00 am–6:00 pm; alternating Fridays 8:00 am–5:00 pm).