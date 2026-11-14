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📅 Santa float tour coming to Del Norte on Dec. 11, 2026
3 days ago
📅 Santa float tour stops in Del Norte Community are set for Friday, December 11, 2026.
Santa will visit several spots in the Del Norte Community, Oxnard, including:
- Santa Statue
- Rio Plaza School
- East Park
- Windrow Park
- Wagon Wheel
- Rio Del Norte School
You can download the full citywide schedule (English and Spanish) to see all Oxnard stops and times.
For more info, contact the City of Oxnard at (805) 385-7995 or visit 300 W Third Street, Oxnard, CA 93030 during office hours (Mon–Thu 8:00 am–6:00 pm; alternating Fridays 8:00 am–5:00 pm).
More Info: Santa Float Tours | Del Notre Community | City of ...
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