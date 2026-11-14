🚨 Nationwide IFR ground stop affects Camarillo & Oxnard flights

As of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2026, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered a nationwide ground stop for all IFR (Instrument Flight Rules) flights.

This affects aircraft using IFR at Camarillo Airport (CMA) and Oxnard Airport (OXR). According to the Ventura County Department of Airports:

All IFR flights headed to CMA or OXR that were affected by the order have landed safely .

or that were affected by the order . VFR (Visual Flight Rules) flights are still operating as usual at this time.

at this time. The department does not have additional details yet about the cause or duration of the ground stop.

If you’re flying today, especially on an IFR flight, check directly with your airline, pilot, or flight operator for the latest status, and watch for further updates from the Department of Airports and the FAA.