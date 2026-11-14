Oxnard’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are looking for steady, reliable people who want to grow. Here are a few solid picks if you like fast-paced kitchens and leading a team.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Oxnard, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32–$35 per hour

Run a single Panda Express location, from hiring and training to guest experience and hitting sales goals. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, health benefits for full-time staff, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and a clear path to General Manager.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Oxnard, CA

Type: Full-time (some roles may offer part-time hours)

(some roles may offer part-time hours) Pay: CA minimum wage + $1–$5/hour, based on experience and time with company

Help run busy pizza shifts, handling customer service, cash, inventory, and leading the crew. Good fit if you like fast work, want management experience, and are interested in moving up to General Manager or even franchise owner someday.

Employer: Child Development / Head Start Center

Location: Oxnard, CA

Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely (not clearly stated) Pay: Not listed

Manage the kitchen for a Head Start center, cooking in bulk for kids using set recipes and nutrition rules. You’ll handle ordering, inventory, food reports, and may help with nutrition education activities with children; 1+ year quantity cooking and a high school diploma required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more locations and roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.