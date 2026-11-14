Oxnard’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from big brands and local spots. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: FedEx Office

FedEx Office Location: Oxnard, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.70 – $23.17/hour

Work in a clean, busy print and shipping store helping customers with printing, signs, graphics, and packages. This role is great if you like variety—running equipment, taking orders, and solving customer problems all day.

Employer: AppleOne Employment Services (for a manufacturing company)

(for a manufacturing company) Location: Oxnard, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21 – $25/hour DOE

Office-based customer service supporting a growing manufacturing company—ideal if you’re organized, good with email and phone, and comfortable with Microsoft Office. Strong fit if you want steady weekday work and like keeping customers and orders on track.

Employer: Waterdrops Express Car Wash

Location: Oxnard, CA 93036

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.90 – $18.00/hour

Outdoor, fast-paced cashier role where you greet customers, sell wash packages and memberships, and help load cars onto the conveyor. Good fit if you like being on your feet, working in the fresh air, and talking with lots of people.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.