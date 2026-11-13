The 19th Annual Oxnard Tamale Festival will take place at Plaza Park in Downtown Oxnard on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 9 AM to 5 PM with 19 booths serving a wide range of tamales, including cochinita pibil, gingerbread, traditional Mexican pork, churro cheesecake, sweet corn, chicken tinga, bistek ranchero, Oaxaqueño wrapped in banana leaves, and mole de pollo. The event is sponsored by Lazer Media, Vallarta Supermarkets, Western Dental, and Raising Canes.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Oxnard Recreation & Community Services