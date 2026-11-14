Oxnard neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to pet supplies. Take a look and see if something here could be useful in your home.

Item: Extra large metal bird cage

Condition: Almost new, needs a little cleaning

Details: Spacious cage with secure lock and perch. Works for large or small birds. Plenty of room for toys and feeders.

Location: Hueneme Bay, Port Hueneme, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Wooden dining table, square

Condition: Good condition

Details: Square wooden table with a decorative inlay design on top. No chairs included with this one, just the table. Great as a dining table, craft table, or work table.

Location: Wilson, Oxnard, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Wooden square dining table with 7 high chairs

Condition: Not stated (appears to be a matching set)

Details: Square wooden table with decorative inlay and upholstered chairs. Listing notes four upholstered chairs, but the title mentions seven high chairs, so be sure to confirm the exact number with the poster. Nice option if you need a full dining set.

Location: Wilson, Oxnard, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Tall wooden display cabinet

Condition: Not stated

Details: Tall cabinet with glass doors and glass shelves. Good for showcasing collectibles, dishes, or decor. Check the listing for exact height and width if you need it to fit a certain space.

Location: Cypress Gardens, Oxnard, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Queen size mattress (description notes full size)

Condition: Good condition, clean and ready for use

Details: Listing title says queen size, but the description says full size. Be sure to double-check the size with the poster before pickup so it fits your bed frame.

Location: Wilson, Oxnard, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Free items in Oxnard tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.