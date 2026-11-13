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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Oxnard and Port Hueneme
There are some nice free items around Oxnard and nearby Port Hueneme right now. If you need home goods or clothes, these local neighbors are giving things away for free.
Hielera (Refrigerator/Freezer)
- Item: Hielera (cooler-style refrigerator/freezer)
- Condition: Used – Fair, but the poster says “Trabaja muy bien” (works very well)
- Location: Oxnard, CA
- Category: Appliances → Refrigerators & Freezers
- Source: Facebook Marketplace
Good if you need extra cold storage and don’t mind some wear. Check the photos and message the poster to confirm size and pickup details.
Women’s M–XL Winter Clothes – Gently Used
- Item: Women’s winter clothes, sizes M to XL
- Condition: Gently used
- Location: Hollywood Beach, Oxnard, CA (pickup near Hollywood Beach)
- Details: Neighbor is cleaning out a closet and will be adding more clothes and knick knacks over time
- Source: Nextdoor
Great if you’re refreshing your wardrobe on a budget. You’ll need to message the poster on Nextdoor to see what’s available and arrange pickup.
Rolled Carpet – Free (2 Rolls)
- Item: Two rolls of unused carpet
- Color: Beige
- Condition: Unused
- Location: Hueneme Bay, Port Hueneme, CA
- Best for: Garage, spare room, or home projects
- Dimensions: Poster says they are not sure of the dimensions
- Source: Nextdoor
Nice option if you want to cover a garage floor or small room. Be sure to ask for measurements and bring a vehicle that can handle carpet rolls.
Free items in Oxnard and Port Hueneme tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.