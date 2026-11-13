There are some nice free items around Oxnard and nearby Port Hueneme right now. If you need home goods or clothes, these local neighbors are giving things away for free.

Item: Hielera (cooler-style refrigerator/freezer )

Hielera (cooler-style ) Condition: Used – Fair , but the poster says “Trabaja muy bien” (works very well)

, but the poster says (works very well) Location: Oxnard, CA

Category: Appliances → Refrigerators & Freezers

Appliances → Refrigerators & Freezers Source: Facebook Marketplace

Good if you need extra cold storage and don’t mind some wear. Check the photos and message the poster to confirm size and pickup details.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Women’s winter clothes , sizes M to XL

, sizes Condition: Gently used

Location: Hollywood Beach, Oxnard, CA (pickup near Hollywood Beach)

(pickup near Hollywood Beach) Details: Neighbor is cleaning out a closet and will be adding more clothes and knick knacks over time

Neighbor is cleaning out a closet and will be over time Source: Nextdoor

Great if you’re refreshing your wardrobe on a budget. You’ll need to message the poster on Nextdoor to see what’s available and arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Two rolls of unused carpet

Color: Beige

Condition: Unused

Location: Hueneme Bay, Port Hueneme, CA

Best for: Garage, spare room, or home projects

Garage, spare room, or home projects Dimensions: Poster says they are not sure of the dimensions

Poster says they are Source: Nextdoor

Nice option if you want to cover a garage floor or small room. Be sure to ask for measurements and bring a vehicle that can handle carpet rolls.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Oxnard and Port Hueneme tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.