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Ventura County

Red Flag Warning for LA and Ventura Counties Saturday

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9BJD_1Gp5oksp00

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect on Saturday for parts of Los Angeles County and Ventura County due to incoming Santa Ana winds. Residents should avoid any activity that could start a fire and review family evacuation plans. Temperatures will also be warmer near the coast, so people should take steps to stay cool.

This content is adapted from materials provided by NWS Los Angeles

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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