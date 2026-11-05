🏥 Oxnard, CA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Oxnard’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong hospital systems and steady demand for nurses and physicians. If you’re in healthcare and want coastal living plus solid pay, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dignity Health – St. John’s Regional Medical Center

Dignity Health – St. John’s Regional Medical Center Location: Oxnard, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63.27 – $90.05/hour

Work on a busy cardiac telemetry unit with patients coming from multiple service lines (cardiac, ortho, neuro, critical care, ED). Great fit if you have 2+ years acute Med-Surg or Telemetry and want to grow in a fast-paced, high-acuity hospital recognized as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals (2026).

Employer: Aloha Healthcare

Location: Oxnard, CA (field / on the road)

Type: Other (home health, per-visit/hourly)

Other (home health, per-visit/hourly) Pay: $40.00 – $150.00/hour (LVN: $35–$45, RN: $85–$150, DOE)

Provide one-on-one care in patients’ homes—meds, vitals, personal care, mobility support, and patient/family teaching. Ideal if you’re an RN or LVN with at least 6 months home health or SNF experience, have a current license, CPR, TB, and driver’s license, and want flexible, community-based work.

Employer: Vituity

Location: Oxnard, CA (St. John’s Regional Medical Center)

(St. John’s Regional Medical Center) Type: Full-time

Estimated Base Compensation: $275,000 – $900,000/year (varies by site, volume, schedule, experience; partnership income may increase total)

Join a physician-owned partnership in a 266-bed Dignity Health hospital with a 31-bed ED, Stroke Center, and STEMI Receiving Center. Best for Board Eligible/Certified EM physicians who want partnership from day one, profit distribution, strong benefits, and the option to move within Vituity’s 900+ practices later.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can suggest similar roles in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.