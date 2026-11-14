⚠️ Leaf pickup rules for November in Oxford Borough

Loose leaf pickup is happening in November. To help crews get through town smoothly:

Do not mix branches into your curbside leaf piles. Branches can clog the leaf collection machine.

into your curbside leaf piles. Branches can clog the leaf collection machine. Try not to park near your leaf piles, so Public Works can reach them.

After November, loose leaf pickup ends:

Put leaves in biodegradable bags for collection.

for collection. Each bag must weigh no more than 20 lbs .

. No household trash in the bags, or they will not be collected.

Thanks for helping keep leaf collection moving for everyone in Oxford Borough.