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Local Authority
⚠️ November leaf pickup rules and bag limits
13 days ago
⚠️ Leaf pickup rules for November in Oxford Borough
Loose leaf pickup is happening in November. To help crews get through town smoothly:
- Do not mix branches into your curbside leaf piles. Branches can clog the leaf collection machine.
- Try not to park near your leaf piles, so Public Works can reach them.
After November, loose leaf pickup ends:
- Put leaves in biodegradable bags for collection.
- Each bag must weigh no more than 20 lbs.
- No household trash in the bags, or they will not be collected.
Thanks for helping keep leaf collection moving for everyone in Oxford Borough.
More Info: Loose Leaf Pick Up during November • Oxford Boroug...
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