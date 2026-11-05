🛒 Oxford, PA Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Oxford’s retail scene is steady right now, with national brands hiring for both full-time and part-time roles. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: MyEyeDr.

MyEyeDr. Location: Oxford, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help patients pick frames and lenses, explain insurance, and support the optometrist in a busy vision care office. No optical experience needed — they provide training, plus benefits, PTO, and chances to earn bonuses/commission.

Employer: Acosta Group

Location: Oxford, PA 19363

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Visit the local Walmart to stock shelves, set up signage, and keep displays looking sharp for well-known brands. This role is great if you like working on your own with a flexible schedule and daytime hours only.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5795

Location: 800 Commons Dr, Oxford, PA 19363

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$29/hour plus possible hourly premiums and incentives

Run the registers, greet shoppers, and keep the front end moving smoothly on mid and closing shifts. Walmart offers health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase options, paid time off, and paid education through Live Better U.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — you can often see related openings from the same employer once you’re on the listing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.