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🛒 Oxford, PA Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Oxford’s retail scene is steady right now, with national brands hiring for both full-time and part-time roles. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.
Eyewear Customer Service/Sales Advisor
- Employer: MyEyeDr.
- Location: Oxford, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help patients pick frames and lenses, explain insurance, and support the optometrist in a busy vision care office. No optical experience needed — they provide training, plus benefits, PTO, and chances to earn bonuses/commission.
Retail Merchandiser - Walmart
- Employer: Acosta Group
- Location: Oxford, PA 19363
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00/hour
Visit the local Walmart to stock shelves, set up signage, and keep displays looking sharp for well-known brands. This role is great if you like working on your own with a flexible schedule and daytime hours only.
Checkout Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5795
- Location: 800 Commons Dr, Oxford, PA 19363
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$29/hour plus possible hourly premiums and incentives
Run the registers, greet shoppers, and keep the front end moving smoothly on mid and closing shifts. Walmart offers health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase options, paid time off, and paid education through Live Better U.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — you can often see related openings from the same employer once you’re on the listing.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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