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Oxford
📋 Oxford, PA Admin Jobs: Multiple Front Desk Roles $15.50–$18.50/hr
4 days ago
Oxford has a few solid front desk openings right now, all with the same local senior living community. Good fit if you like people, phones, and steady part-time hours.
Front Desk Receptionist – Set Evening & Weekend Schedule
- Employer: Presbyterian Senior Living
- Location: Oxford, PA
- Salary: $15.50–$16.50/hour (based on experience)
- Type: Part-time, set schedule
- Schedule: Mon, Thu, Fri 4–7 p.m. and every other Sat & Sun 8 a.m.–7 p.m.
This role is great if you want a predictable evening/weekend schedule. You’ll greet visitors, answer phones, handle mail, and support the admin team.
Front Desk Receptionist – PRN, Flexible Days
- Employer: Presbyterian Senior Living
- Location: Oxford, PA
- Salary: $15.50–$16.50/hour (based on experience)
- Type: PRN / as-needed
- Schedule: Must be available 8 a.m.–7 p.m., 7 days a week as needed
Good if you want extra hours and can be flexible. Same front desk duties—greeting visitors, routing calls, and basic clerical work—without a fixed weekly schedule.
Front Desk Receptionist – Every Other Weekend
- Employer: Presbyterian Senior Living
- Location: Oxford, PA
- Salary: $17.50–$18.50/hour (based on experience)
- Type: As-needed, no guaranteed hours
- Schedule: Every other Saturday & Sunday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
Higher pay for a lighter schedule if you just want steady weekend work. You’ll cover the front desk, phones, mail, and general office support.
If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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