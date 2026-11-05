📋 Oxford, PA Admin Jobs: Multiple Front Desk Roles $15.50–$18.50/hr

Oxford has a few solid front desk openings right now, all with the same local senior living community. Good fit if you like people, phones, and steady part-time hours.

Employer: Presbyterian Senior Living

Presbyterian Senior Living Location: Oxford, PA

Salary: $15.50–$16.50/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Part-time, set schedule

Part-time, set schedule Schedule: Mon, Thu, Fri 4–7 p.m. and every other Sat & Sun 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

This role is great if you want a predictable evening/weekend schedule. You’ll greet visitors, answer phones, handle mail, and support the admin team.

Employer: Presbyterian Senior Living

Presbyterian Senior Living Location: Oxford, PA

Salary: $15.50–$16.50/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: PRN / as-needed

PRN / as-needed Schedule: Must be available 8 a.m.–7 p.m., 7 days a week as needed

Good if you want extra hours and can be flexible. Same front desk duties—greeting visitors, routing calls, and basic clerical work—without a fixed weekly schedule.

Employer: Presbyterian Senior Living

Presbyterian Senior Living Location: Oxford, PA

Salary: $17.50–$18.50/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: As-needed, no guaranteed hours

As-needed, no guaranteed hours Schedule: Every other Saturday & Sunday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Higher pay for a lighter schedule if you just want steady weekend work. You’ll cover the front desk, phones, mail, and general office support.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.