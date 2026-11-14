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Oxford
📅 Free Craft & Vendor Fair at Oxford Academy Nov. 14
13 days ago
📅 Craft & Vendor Fair at Oxford Academy – Free Entry
Looking for something fun to do this weekend?
Oxford Academy is hosting a Craft & Vendor Fair on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Oxford Academy High School Gym, 50 S. Washington Ave, Oxford, NY.
You’ll find:
- Crafts
- Vendors
- Raffles
- Brooks chicken BBQ
- Bake sale
Admission is free to the public, so you can just stop by, browse, shop, and grab some food. Great option for a low-cost outing close to home.
More Info: OXFORD ACADEMY & CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT -
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