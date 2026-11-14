📅 Craft & Vendor Fair at Oxford Academy – Free Entry

Looking for something fun to do this weekend?

Oxford Academy is hosting a Craft & Vendor Fair on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Oxford Academy High School Gym, 50 S. Washington Ave, Oxford, NY.

You’ll find:

Crafts

Vendors

Raffles

Brooks chicken BBQ

Bake sale

Admission is free to the public, so you can just stop by, browse, shop, and grab some food. Great option for a low-cost outing close to home.