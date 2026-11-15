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🐶 Playful, Shy & Sweet Dogs Ready for Adoption in Oxford, NC
Oxford has some very special dogs waiting at Granville County Animal Shelter for a second chance. Each one has their own story and is hoping to meet a family who will love them for life.
Conway Twitty
- Breed: Hound (unknown type)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male (unaltered)
- Background: Stray found on Tabbs Creek Road x 158 and brought to the shelter on 10/24/26 at 12:30 pm.
- Personality: Described as very sweet and friendly at intake.
- Shelter: Granville County Animal Shelter
Phone: (919) 693-6749 ext.936749
Email: animal.shelter@granvillecounty.org
👉 Meet Conway Twitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mosi
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Puppy (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Background: Owner surrender with his sibling and mom on 10/29/26 at 12:21 pm.
- Health/Behavior: Cooperative during intake and appeared healthy.
- Shelter: Granville County Animal Shelter
Phone: (919) 693-6749 ext.936749
Email: animal.shelter@granvillecounty.org
👉 Meet Mosi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jelani
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Puppy (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Background: Owner surrender with his sibling and mom on 10/29/26 at 12:21 pm.
- Health/Behavior: Cooperative during intake and appeared healthy.
- Shelter: Granville County Animal Shelter
Phone: (919) 693-6749 ext.936749
Email: animal.shelter@granvillecounty.org
👉 Meet Jelani and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Iris
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Background: Stray caught by animal control on Noel Tuck & Henry Huff Rd.
- Personality: Very timid at pickup but friendly once in the shelter.
- Shelter: Granville County Animal Shelter
Phone: (919) 693-6749 ext.936749
Email: animal.shelter@granvillecounty.org
👉 Meet Iris and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Winston
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Background: Confined stray picked up from a citizen in front of Winston International in Oxford.
- Personality: Super friendly with both the citizen and animal control during pickup and intake.
- Health Note: Has a limp on his back right leg when walking.
- Shelter: Granville County Animal Shelter
Phone: (919) 693-6749 ext.936749
Email: animal.shelter@granvillecounty.org
👉 Meet Winston and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Meadow
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Background: Skittish dog from Railroad Street in Oxford; had to be trapped.
- Personality/Condition: Skittish but friendly during intake and loading; noted 4/9 body score.
- Shelter: Granville County Animal Shelter
Phone: (919) 693-6749 ext.936749
Email: animal.shelter@granvillecounty.org
👉 Meet Meadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Oxford, NC, please consider visiting Granville County Animal Shelter to meet these dogs in person, or share their profiles so they can find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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