Oxford has some very special dogs waiting at Granville County Animal Shelter for a second chance. Each one has their own story and is hoping to meet a family who will love them for life.

Breed: Hound (unknown type)

Hound (unknown type) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male (unaltered)

Male (unaltered) Background: Stray found on Tabbs Creek Road x 158 and brought to the shelter on 10/24/26 at 12:30 pm .

Stray found on and brought to the shelter on . Personality: Described as very sweet and friendly at intake.

Described as at intake. Shelter: Granville County Animal Shelter

Phone: (919) 693-6749 ext.936749

Email: animal.shelter@granvillecounty.org

👉 Meet Conway Twitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (baby)

Puppy (baby) Gender: Male

Male Background: Owner surrender with his sibling and mom on 10/29/26 at 12:21 pm .

with his sibling and mom on . Health/Behavior: Cooperative during intake and appeared healthy .

Cooperative during intake and . Shelter: Granville County Animal Shelter

Phone: (919) 693-6749 ext.936749

Email: animal.shelter@granvillecounty.org

👉 Meet Mosi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (baby)

Puppy (baby) Gender: Male

Male Background: Owner surrender with his sibling and mom on 10/29/26 at 12:21 pm .

with his sibling and mom on . Health/Behavior: Cooperative during intake and appeared healthy .

Cooperative during intake and . Shelter: Granville County Animal Shelter

Phone: (919) 693-6749 ext.936749

Email: animal.shelter@granvillecounty.org

👉 Meet Jelani and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Background: Stray caught by animal control on Noel Tuck & Henry Huff Rd .

Stray caught by animal control on . Personality: Very timid at pickup but friendly once in the shelter .

at pickup but . Shelter: Granville County Animal Shelter

Phone: (919) 693-6749 ext.936749

Email: animal.shelter@granvillecounty.org

👉 Meet Iris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Background: Confined stray picked up from a citizen in front of Winston International in Oxford .

Confined stray picked up from a citizen in front of . Personality: Super friendly with both the citizen and animal control during pickup and intake.

with both the citizen and animal control during pickup and intake. Health Note: Has a limp on his back right leg when walking.

Has a when walking. Shelter: Granville County Animal Shelter

Phone: (919) 693-6749 ext.936749

Email: animal.shelter@granvillecounty.org

👉 Meet Winston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Background: Skittish dog from Railroad Street in Oxford ; had to be trapped.

Skittish dog from ; had to be trapped. Personality/Condition: Skittish but friendly during intake and loading; noted 4/9 body score .

during intake and loading; noted . Shelter: Granville County Animal Shelter

Phone: (919) 693-6749 ext.936749

Email: animal.shelter@granvillecounty.org

👉 Meet Meadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Oxford, NC, please consider visiting Granville County Animal Shelter to meet these dogs in person, or share their profiles so they can find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.