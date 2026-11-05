undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Oxford, NC Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Roles
Oxford’s plants are busy right now, especially in tires and precision parts. If you like hands-on work and steady shifts, there are some strong options here.
Multi-Craft Maintenance Technician (Night Shift)
- Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Bandag plant)
- Location: Oxford, NC
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shift
- Pay: $35.00–$42.00/hour + $3,000 sign-on bonus, shift premiums, attendance incentives, long-term bonus
Keep the Bandag tire retread plant running by setting up, maintaining, and troubleshooting production equipment. This role fits someone with industrial maintenance experience (hydraulics, pneumatics, welding, electrical/PLCs) who wants weekly pay, day-one medical, 401(k) with company contribution, PTO, and 11 paid holidays.
12 Hour Production Technician – Night Shift
- Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Bandag plant)
- Location: Oxford, NC
- Type: Full-time, 8 or 12-hour night shift
- Pay: Starting at $22.95/hour, up to $28.14/hour + shift premiums, attendance incentives, long-term bonus
Run and monitor tire production equipment, move and pack materials, and keep quality records in a fast-paced plant. Good fit if you’re okay with heavy lifting (75+ lbs), lots of standing, and want weekly pay, day-one benefits, 401(k), PTO, 11 holidays, and referral bonuses.
Screw Machine Manufacturing Engineer
- Employer: Rise Technical (recruiting for a manufacturer)
- Location: Oxford, NC (commutable from Raleigh, Durham, Henderson)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $80,000–$90,000/year + annual bonus, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays
Lead projects and improve processes in a screw-machine shop serving automotive, mining, and aerospace customers. Ideal if you have manual screw machine experience and a background in Manufacturing/Mechanical/Industrial Engineering, and want a hands-on role with clear career progression.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Oxford’s manufacturing scene is growing and roles like these tend to multiply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.