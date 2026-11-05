🏭 Oxford, NC Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Roles

Oxford’s plants are busy right now, especially in tires and precision parts. If you like hands-on work and steady shifts, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Bandag plant)

Bridgestone Americas (Bandag plant) Location: Oxford, NC

Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shift

Pay: $35.00–$42.00/hour + $3,000 sign-on bonus, shift premiums, attendance incentives, long-term bonus

Keep the Bandag tire retread plant running by setting up, maintaining, and troubleshooting production equipment. This role fits someone with industrial maintenance experience (hydraulics, pneumatics, welding, electrical/PLCs) who wants weekly pay, day-one medical, 401(k) with company contribution, PTO, and 11 paid holidays.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Bandag plant)

Bridgestone Americas (Bandag plant) Location: Oxford, NC

Type: Full-time, 8 or 12-hour night shift

Pay: Starting at $22.95/hour, up to $28.14/hour + shift premiums, attendance incentives, long-term bonus

Run and monitor tire production equipment, move and pack materials, and keep quality records in a fast-paced plant. Good fit if you’re okay with heavy lifting (75+ lbs), lots of standing, and want weekly pay, day-one benefits, 401(k), PTO, 11 holidays, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Rise Technical (recruiting for a manufacturer)

(recruiting for a manufacturer) Location: Oxford, NC (commutable from Raleigh, Durham, Henderson)

(commutable from Raleigh, Durham, Henderson) Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000–$90,000/year + annual bonus, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays

Lead projects and improve processes in a screw-machine shop serving automotive, mining, and aerospace customers. Ideal if you have manual screw machine experience and a background in Manufacturing/Mechanical/Industrial Engineering, and want a hands-on role with clear career progression.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Oxford’s manufacturing scene is growing and roles like these tend to multiply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.