Oxford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, thanks in part to Ole Miss and steady population growth. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.

Employer: Priority OnDemand

Priority OnDemand Location: Oxford, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work special events and respond to 911 calls, hospital and nursing home transports, and other emergency and non-emergency runs. You’ll use your state paramedic license, CPR, ACLS, and PALS to lead patient care in the field and during transport.

Employer: PathGroup

Location: Oxford, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

AP/CP Board-Certified or Board-Eligible Pathologist role with a community-focused practice. Mix of general surgical pathology, cytopathology, and clinical pathology, no autopsies, and strong subspecialty support in a college-town setting.

Employer: North Mississippi Primary Health Care

Location: Oxford, MS

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $120,000–$135,000/year

Federally qualified health center role providing primary, preventive, and acute care to the local community. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, quarterly bonus, and profit sharing in a team that values empathy and high-quality care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good healthcare jobs in Oxford tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.