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🏥 Oxford, MS Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Patient Care Roles Open
Oxford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options if you like hands-on patient care. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.
Technician-Patient Care
- Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care
- Location: Oxford, MS
- Type: Other (patient care support role)
- Salary: Not listed
Work right at the bedside under an RN, taking vitals, doing blood glucose checks, phlebotomy, helping with patient comfort, and even assisting with some monitored transports. Great fit if you have CNA, AEMT/Paramedic, or MA certification and at least 1 year of recent experience and want to stay close to direct patient care.
Medical Assistant
- Employer: One GI® / Gastroenterology Associates of North Mississippi (GANM)
- Location: Oxford, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based role in digestive health where you’ll room patients, give injections, draw blood, handle prescriptions, and help with scheduling. They highlight good PTO, 401(k) with match, education reimbursement, and internal growth, so this could be a nice long-term home if you already have MA experience and BLS.
LPN-Expanded II
- Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care
- Location: Oxford, MS
- Type: Not listed (licensed nursing role)
- Salary: Not listed
Ideal for an experienced LPN with IV certification in MS who wants to use full scope: collecting data, giving meds, and performing IV therapy under RN direction. You’ll be part of the inpatient care team, with a strong focus on patient dignity, safety, and ongoing education.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Oxford tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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