Oxford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options if you like hands-on patient care. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Oxford, MS

Type: Other (patient care support role)

Other (patient care support role) Salary: Not listed

Work right at the bedside under an RN, taking vitals, doing blood glucose checks, phlebotomy, helping with patient comfort, and even assisting with some monitored transports. Great fit if you have CNA, AEMT/Paramedic, or MA certification and at least 1 year of recent experience and want to stay close to direct patient care.

Employer: One GI® / Gastroenterology Associates of North Mississippi (GANM)

Location: Oxford, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based role in digestive health where you’ll room patients, give injections, draw blood, handle prescriptions, and help with scheduling. They highlight good PTO, 401(k) with match, education reimbursement, and internal growth, so this could be a nice long-term home if you already have MA experience and BLS.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Oxford, MS

Type: Not listed (licensed nursing role)

Not listed (licensed nursing role) Salary: Not listed

Ideal for an experienced LPN with IV certification in MS who wants to use full scope: collecting data, giving meds, and performing IV therapy under RN direction. You’ll be part of the inpatient care team, with a strong focus on patient dignity, safety, and ongoing education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Oxford tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.