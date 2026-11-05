🛒 Oxford, MS Retail Jobs with Multiple Flexible Openings

Oxford’s retail scene is busy and hiring, with options if you like helping customers, leading a team, or working behind the scenes. Here are a few solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 2560 W. Jackson Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655

Type: Full-time (posting also mentions part-time)

(posting also mentions part-time) Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy Dollar Tree: support daily store operations, open/close the store, handle cash, and help lead and train the team. Comes with health, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and more, plus lots of hands-on retail management experience.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes (local franchise)

Nothing Bundt Cakes (local franchise) Location: Oxford, MS

Type: Full-time and Part-time available

Salary: $11 – $14 per hour, based on availability and experience

Front-of-house role where you greet guests, take orders, and help with cake packaging and decorations. Good fit if you want flexible scheduling, paid time off (even part-time), health insurance for full-timers, and a warm, team-focused bakery environment.

Employer: Anderson Merchandisers

Anderson Merchandisers Location: Oxford, MS (travel to multiple stores in the area)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15.50 per hour

Great if you like working on your own and staying active. You’ll stock and set up displays, travel between stores, and use a mobile app to report work. Offers flexible hours, 401(k), health/dental/vision options, paid time off, and training & career development for eligible associates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.