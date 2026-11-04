📢 Oxford school choirs booming, heading to Disney and Carnegie Hall

📢 Oxford school choirs grow and earn big performance spots

Choir is booming in the Oxford School District. At Oxford Middle School, director Dr. Hannah Ardrey has grown the choir from 12 students in 2023 to more than 65 today. At Oxford High School, Dr. Thomas Ardrey, now in his 13th year, has seen choir enrollment more than double.

Both OMS and OHS choirs put on at least four concerts each year, take part in the MHSAA State Performance Assessment each spring, and offer chances to sing in All-State Honor Choirs.

This month, the OMS choir will make district history by performing at the Mississippi Music Educators Association and American Choral Directors Association state conference. In March, OMS students will travel to Orlando, Florida, for a competition at Walt Disney World.

The OHS choir is preparing for a Carnegie Hall performance in New York City in December and also performs in the OHS Choir and Orchestra Masterworks Concert Series with a full orchestra and professional soloists.

The district credits its music teachers for helping students build musical skills, teamwork, and cultural appreciation from elementary through high school.